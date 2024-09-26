Ray J Claims Suge Knight 'Made a Lot of Good Points' About Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Chris Cuomo Interview: 'This Is Serious'
Ray J weighed in on Suge Knight's credibility after he suggested Sean "Diddy" Combs learned his alleged criminal behavior from others before him in the music industry.
On a recent installment of News Nation's Cuomo, the "One Wish" artist told host Chris Cuomo he believed the former Death Row Records CEO "made a lot of good points."
"Most of the time, [when] Suge is saying something it’s coming from experiences," he added. "He's not, he's not, like making it up, like he's writing Green Eggs and Ham, like, this is serious."
"You know, these are normal because, you know, they saw their mentors do it. I mean, Diddy did it, even Suge," he continued. "Even though they're learning on the fly, they're also mimicking the executives above them that they learn from."
"So, you know, I think we have to break that cycle and keep following a new blueprint, and that's evolving instead of ending up in the same place, broken, bad relationships, in jail or worse," Ray J said.
"A lot of a lot of celebrities in this power come from environments where they think certain ways of doing business, cutthroat, disrespectful, shady, chasing fast money."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported earlier this month, Ray J said he never witnessed any crimes occur at Combs' parties.
“We’ve never seen the stuff that’s being said and the stuff that people are finding out,” he claimed at the time. “I’ve never been in rooms that people are talking about and I never knew they existed.”
Combs was arrested on September 16 and he was later charged with conspiracy racketeering, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Although the disgraced music producer's legal team requested he be released to at-home detention on a $50 million bond, two separate judges denied the requests for bail earlier this month, citing fears of Combs being a "flight risk."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Following Combs' arrest, his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, insisted that his client was "an imperfect person but is not criminal."
"To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges," he continued. "These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."