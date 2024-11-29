'Chaotic Thanksgiving Energy': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Called Out for Frying Turkey in Beef Tallow While Barefoot
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a video of his step-by-step process of frying the perfect Thanksgiving turkey, but some social media users feared for his feet!
In the clip shared to X on Thursday, November 28, the former presidential hopeful warned his followers to gently lower the turkey into the hot oil "very slowly" and then instructed them to leave it to cook for 40 minutes. However, when he returned to remove the fried bird, viewers were shocked to see that he was barefoot.
One X user wrote, "Doing this barefoot is insane," and another called his lack of footwear while frying food "the most RFK [Jr.] thing possible."
A third person penned, "RFK Jr. frying a turkey barefoot is the most chaotic Thanksgiving energy you’ll see this year. Safety clearly took the day off, but hey, at least the turkey probably tasted great."
Kennedy Jr.'s lesson in turkey-frying comes weeks after the 70-year-old politician criticized the use of seed oils in the fast food industry.
"President Trump was cooking McDonald's the other day and giving people French fries," he shared during a Fox & Friends interview. "I don't have anything against fast food. I'm against food that has seed oils. When I was a kid, McDonald's was made with tallow fat. That was good for you. Your body needs that. It makes you healthy."
- Carla Hall Nixes Turkey On Thanksgiving?! What’s On The Top Chef’s Menu Instead
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Mocked for Admitting He Went to the 'Top' of His Class After Taking Heroin in Resurfaced Video
- Elon Musk Posts Photoshopped Image of Himself, Donald Trump, Don Jr. and RFK. Jr. Eating McDonald's at MSNBC as He Threatens to Buy Network
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Days later, Kennedy Jr. also called out President-elect Donald Trump's fast food heavy campaign diet during the 2024 presidential election cycle.
"Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is like just poison," he said at the time. "You don’t have the choice, you’re either given KFC or Big Macs. That’s when you’re lucky and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible. And then he [drinks] Diet Coke."
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 78, confirmed Kennedy Jr. as his official nominee for U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services earlier this month.
"For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," he wrote via Truth Social. "The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country."