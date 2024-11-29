'Chaotic Thanksgiving Energy': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Called Out for Frying Turkey in Beef Tallow While Barefoot

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a video of his step-by-step process of frying the perfect Thanksgiving turkey, but some social media users feared for his feet!

In the clip shared to X on Thursday, November 28, the former presidential hopeful warned his followers to gently lower the turkey into the hot oil "very slowly" and then instructed them to leave it to cook for 40 minutes. However, when he returned to remove the fried bird, viewers were shocked to see that he was barefoot.