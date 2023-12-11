'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Agreed to 'Free' Robyn From Marriage If They Were No Longer in Love — Despite Stringing Meri Along for Years

Last week's installment of Sister Wives, Christine dropped the bombshell that Kody melted down his wedding ring from his marriage to Meri "right around the same time" he was courting Robyn — though there was some discrepancy between the former wives on the exact timeline.

"He had told me that he did not want me to have claim on him. He didn’t think that it was fair that I had claim on him. And so his way of doing that was to melt down the wedding ring," Meri told the cameras, visibly emotional. "That was a symbol that was a sign of our marriage and our commitment, and he melted it down."