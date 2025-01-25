Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyers Claim They Have Proof Federal Prosecutors Orchestrated Jail Cell Raid in New Legal Filing

A U.S. attorney alleged the images included "wide-ranging notes to himself, including notes related to [Diddy's] business interests, his release of music, and family matters." However, before prosecutors ever saw them, they were reportedly sent to a "filter team" who were said to have redacted any protected information.

But Combs' lawyer argued the raid violated his client's rights.

“When we visit him in jail, we have lists," Agnifilo explained. "Everything in these pads are things we discuss. Trial strategy, who we should speak to, to undermine a witness’ credibility. We discuss everything with Mr. Combs ... Virtually every single thing in these legal pads are matters he discusses with his attorneys. This has been a complete institutional failure."

On Tuesday, November 19, Judge Arun Subramanian ordered prosecutors to destroy all copies of Combs personal notes found in the search.