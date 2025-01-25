Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyers Claim They Have Proof Federal Prosecutors Orchestrated Jail Cell Raid in New Legal Filing
Sean Diddy Combs' attorneys filed legal documents accusing prosecutors of being behind a November 2024 raid on his cell in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.
The court documents stated officials who worked for the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and other federal agencies had a discussion on whether the disgraced music producer's living area should be searched.
According to Combs' lawyer, the SDNY chief allegedly asked for the cell to be searched "in part because of what the Prosecution Team had learned regarding [Mr. Combs'] conduct at MDC."
The chief reportedly had a conversation with leadership at SDNY, who then talked with those who worked for BOP, who later conducted the raid.
This comes two months after Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo claimed prosecutors were "in possession of attorney-client privileged" paperwork discovered in the November raid.
As OK! previously reported, prison officials found a folder marked "legal," an address book, a notebook and other personal items on the disgraced producer's bed during their search. Prosecutors claimed the legal folder was neither taken nor opened, but merely felt from the outside to make sure there was no contraband inside of it. As for the other items, pictures were taken of the pages but the books themselves were left behind.
A U.S. attorney alleged the images included "wide-ranging notes to himself, including notes related to [Diddy's] business interests, his release of music, and family matters." However, before prosecutors ever saw them, they were reportedly sent to a "filter team" who were said to have redacted any protected information.
But Combs' lawyer argued the raid violated his client's rights.
“When we visit him in jail, we have lists," Agnifilo explained. "Everything in these pads are things we discuss. Trial strategy, who we should speak to, to undermine a witness’ credibility. We discuss everything with Mr. Combs ... Virtually every single thing in these legal pads are matters he discusses with his attorneys. This has been a complete institutional failure."
On Tuesday, November 19, Judge Arun Subramanian ordered prosecutors to destroy all copies of Combs personal notes found in the search.
Combs was arrested on September 16, 2024, and was later charged with s-- trafficking by force, racketeering conspiracy and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
He was denied bail by at least two judges on the grounds that he is a potential danger to the public and a flight risk due to the seriousness of the charges.
TMZ reported the details of the legal filing.