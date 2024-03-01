Sherri Shepherd Show Crew Thrown Into a 'Panic Behind the Scenes' After Kamala Harris Canceled Appearance Due to Weather Issues
Vice President Kamala Harris was unable to make her scheduled Wednesday, February 28, appearance on Sherri after dangerous conditions made it impossible for her to make the flight.
"Vice President Kamala Harris was supposed to get in her vice presidential chopper and fly from D.C. to New York to be here with us," Sherri Shepherd told the audience. "But because of the weather, she could not fly out to be here with us in person."
"I was so disappointed," she continued. "But here is the thing, when you are the second most powerful person on the planet, they don’t let you fly if there is anything. So they would not clear her to take off."
A source explained that it was initially the show’s executive producer, Jawn Murray, who "broke the news," further revealing the unexpected lineup change caused a "total panic behind the scenes" because they only had two hours to decide what they were going to do for the show that day.
"The entire hour was dedicated to the Vice President," the source clarified. "Ultimately, since Sherri is a standup comic, they opted to give her double monologues — and it allowed her to make fun of everything that had transpired."
"The studio audience… initially seemed devastated," added the source. "However, he shared how the producing team was pulling ‘Matrix’-like moves behind the scenes to make sure they still had a good time, and the audience cheered and applauded."
As OK! previously reported, The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion filming schedule was also impacted in order to accommodate Harris' anticipated appearance on the show.
"[The schedule was] pushed up to 4:30 in the morning," an insider said earlier this week. "All of their food deliveries have to come before the street is totally blocked off by the Secret Service. The whole block will be shut down, so there will be a lot of organized chaos because of Harris’ arrival, which could mean their breakfast and lunch could be cold."
"A lot of time and scheduling goes into those reunion shows. So the set decorations, time cards, flights, guest arrivals… have all been turned upside down," the insider continued. "Those ladies are not known for their punctuality. So if they want to avoid any issues they better be in that studio before [the] Secret Service pulls up."
The source spoke with Page Six about Harris' absence from the show.