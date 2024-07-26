'Awful' Sinead O'Connor Wax Figure Removed From Dublin Museum Following Intense Online Backlash: Photos

“Sinead O’Connor’s impact on Ireland and the global music community is immeasurable, and our goal has always been to honor her in the most fitting and respectful manner. We deeply appreciate the public’s love for Sinead and share in their admiration for her remarkable career and contributions. With this in mind, we are committed to creating a new wax figure that better reflects Sinead O’Connor’s true spirit and iconic image,” the establishment continued.

O’Connor passed away in July 2023 at age 56. The wax figure was supposed to be a tribute to the one-year anniversary of the “Drink Before the War” singer’s death.