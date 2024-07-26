OK Magazine
'Awful' Sinead O'Connor Wax Figure Removed From Dublin Museum Following Intense Online Backlash: Photos

Composite photo of Sinead O'Connor and a wax figure of her.
The Dublin museum agreed to remove Sinead O'Connor's wax figure following the online backlash.

Jul. 26 2024, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

It's time for a revamp!

After a Dublin wax museum received tons of backlash for unveiling a shockingly poor figure of Sinead O’Connor, the organization announced on Friday, July 26, that they would be reworking the piece, admitting they “can do better” and vowing to make a “more accurate representation.”

The museum statement began: “We acknowledge that the current representation did not meet our high standards or the expectations of Sinead’s devoted fans. We have listened closely to the reactions and agree that the figure does not fully capture Sinead’s unique presence and essence as we intended.”

“Sinead O’Connor’s impact on Ireland and the global music community is immeasurable, and our goal has always been to honor her in the most fitting and respectful manner. We deeply appreciate the public’s love for Sinead and share in their admiration for her remarkable career and contributions. With this in mind, we are committed to creating a new wax figure that better reflects Sinead O’Connor’s true spirit and iconic image,” the establishment continued.

O’Connor passed away in July 2023 at age 56. The wax figure was supposed to be a tribute to the one-year anniversary of the “Drink Before the War” singer’s death.

sinead oconnor awful wax figure removed museum intense backlash photos
Fans of Sinead O'Connor came after the museum since the singer's wax figure didn't 'even resemble her.'

The statement concluded: “Our team of skilled artists will begin this project immediately, ensuring that every detail is meticulously crafted to celebrate her legacy appropriately. We extend our gratitude to everyone who provided their feedback and assure you that your voices are heard. We look forward to unveiling a new figure that truly honors Sinead O’Connor and her extraordinary impact.”

When the art piece was revealed on Thursday, July 25, fans immediately expressed their outrage on social media.

“A wax sculpture made by Stevie Wonder,” one user joked, while a second added, “That's awful, if that's their work they need to stop.”

sinead oconnor awful wax figure removed museum intense backlash photos
The museum unveiled the 'awful' wax figure to honor the one-year anniversary of Sinead O'Connor's passing.

A third person chimed in: "Doesn't even resemble her,” as a fourth noted, "Maybe it's just a bad angle on the video, but that looks like a very poor likeness."

A fifth individual remarked, "Absolutely horrific. That could be anyone — Sinead had a beauty about her."

sinead oconnor awful wax figure removed museum intense backlash photos
One user joked Sinead O'Connor's wax figure was 'made by Stevie Wonder.'

Sinead’s brother John O’Connor noted he too was disappointed by the figure while on RTE Radio’s Liveline.

“When I saw it online yesterday I was shocked. I thought it looked something between a mannequin and something out of The Thunderbirds. I thought Sinead would have been very fond of looking well, and she certainly did, and if it was supposed to be a representation of her in her early 20s when she did 'Nothing Compares 2 U,' it just looked nothing like her. I thought it was hideous,” he confessed.

John admitted it was particularly saddening because the tribute came on the day of her death.

“I lost my sister and to me that’s important. Since she’s not here to defend herself or to speak for herself I just took it upon myself to contact you about it,” he said.

