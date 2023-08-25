'Sister Wives' Sneak Peek: Kody Brown Begs Christine for 'Post-Breakup Counseling' So He Can Learn Not to 'Hate' Her
Kody Brown admitted to being an emotional wreck after his messy split from ex-wife Christine in a sneak peek for the Sunday, August 27, episode of Sister Wives.
The Brown family patriarch even suggested that they go to "post-breakup counseling" so that he could learn how to deal with his negative emotions towards her.
"Listen, I've gotta get to a place where I don’t hate you, so I never speak bad about you to my children," he confessed in the clip. "That’s my worry."
"If you need to have some sort of, like, post-breakup counseling with me, that’s fine," Christine said before attempting to empathize with her ex. "The whole thing is very heartbreaking. It’s very sad."
"That’s why I’m talking about counseling," Kody replied. "If we go through something, counseling, we get over it. We shake hands, we go ‘hey have a good life.'"
The 54-year-old later shared that he needs to "figure how to forgive" the mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with Kody — for leaving him.
"That'd be a good idea," he added. "But am I ever going to trust her? Probably not."
Christine later revealed in her own confessional that she now had no intention of going to counseling, clarifying that she'd simply become too mentally exhausted from the relationship.
"We’re not going to do it, I’m just going to flat out tell you," she said. "We’re just not going to."
"For years I cared. Whatever he wanted, whatever he needed, I wanted to be the best wife ever, even when it didn’t matter to him," the TLC star explained. "I would have done anything he needed me to do, but I’m done. I’m done. I’m not going to do a thing for him anymore."
Christine and Kody tied the knot in 1994 and share six children. In November 2021, the 51-year-old announced that she'd made the decision to end their marriage after more than 25 years.
Watch the new episode of TLC's Sister Wives on Sunday, August 27.
