'Sister Wives' Sneak Peek: Kody Brown Begs Christine for 'Post-Breakup Counseling' So He Can Learn Not to 'Hate' Her

Christine later revealed in her own confessional that she now had no intention of going to counseling, clarifying that she'd simply become too mentally exhausted from the relationship.

"We’re not going to do it, I’m just going to flat out tell you," she said. "We’re just not going to."

"For years I cared. Whatever he wanted, whatever he needed, I wanted to be the best wife ever, even when it didn’t matter to him," the TLC star explained. "I would have done anything he needed me to do, but I’m done. I’m done. I’m not going to do a thing for him anymore."