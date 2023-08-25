OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Sister Wives
OK LogoREALITY TV

'Sister Wives' Sneak Peek: Kody Brown Begs Christine for 'Post-Breakup Counseling' So He Can Learn Not to 'Hate' Her

kody brown christine brown tlc pp
Source: TLC
By:

Aug. 25 2023, Published 3:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kody Brown admitted to being an emotional wreck after his messy split from ex-wife Christine in a sneak peek for the Sunday, August 27, episode of Sister Wives.

The Brown family patriarch even suggested that they go to "post-breakup counseling" so that he could learn how to deal with his negative emotions towards her.

Article continues below advertisement
christine brown tlc
Source: TLC

Christine Brown announced her split from Kody in November 2021.

"Listen, I've gotta get to a place where I don’t hate you, so I never speak bad about you to my children," he confessed in the clip. "That’s my worry."

"If you need to have some sort of, like, post-breakup counseling with me, that’s fine," Christine said before attempting to empathize with her ex. "The whole thing is very heartbreaking. It’s very sad."

Article continues below advertisement
kody brown tlc
Source: TLC

Season 17 and Season 18 of 'Sister Wives' have documented their messy breakup.

"That’s why I’m talking about counseling," Kody replied. "If we go through something, counseling, we get over it. We shake hands, we go ‘hey have a good life.'"

The 54-year-old later shared that he needs to "figure how to forgive" the mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with Kody — for leaving him.

"That'd be a good idea," he added. "But am I ever going to trust her? Probably not."

Article continues below advertisement
christine sister wives tlc
Source: TLC

Christine has since moved on with fiancé David Woolley. The pair confirmed their engagement this past April.

MORE ON:
Sister Wives

Christine later revealed in her own confessional that she now had no intention of going to counseling, clarifying that she'd simply become too mentally exhausted from the relationship.

"We’re not going to do it, I’m just going to flat out tell you," she said. "We’re just not going to."

"For years I cared. Whatever he wanted, whatever he needed, I wanted to be the best wife ever, even when it didn’t matter to him," the TLC star explained. "I would have done anything he needed me to do, but I’m done. I’m done. I’m not going to do a thing for him anymore."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Christine and Kody tied the knot in 1994 and share six children. In November 2021, the 51-year-old announced that she'd made the decision to end their marriage after more than 25 years.

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Watch the new episode of TLC's Sister Wives on Sunday, August 27.

Us Weekly reported the sneak peek.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.