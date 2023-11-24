OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving Separately After Tumultuous Splits: Photos

how sister wives stars spent thanksgiving pp
Source: @christine_brownsw/Instagram; @therealmeribrown/instagram
By:

Nov. 24 2023, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

Thanksgiving looked different this year than it has in the past for the Brown family.

The Sister Wives stars celebrated their holiday separately with their children after Christine, 51, Janelle, 54, and Meri, 52, called it quits with Kody.

christine brown thanksgiving instagram
Source: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Christine Brown gave fans a tutorial on how to make Thanksgiving mini rolls.

Christine, who was the first sister wife to leave the Brown family patriarch, spent her holiday in Utah with her new husband, David Woolley. The mom-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her estranged ex — took to Instagram to share how to make homemade mini rolls for Thanksgiving.

The next day, she posted a sweet selfie and herself and David standing in line and waiting for stores to open for Black Friday shopping.

christinebrownsw
Source: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Christine and David Woolley were all smiles as they waited to begin Black Friday shopping.

Meanwhile, Janelle spent Thanksgiving with kids Garrison, Gabe and Savanah in Arizona.

"Thanksgiving dinner for my Flagstaff tribe with the bonus of Gabe’s roommates," she captioned a photo of them all sitting at the table for dinner. "It was incredibly grounding today to cook for the group. I watched the Macy’s parade, cooked, baked and just hung out today. Everyone has left now and Savanah and I are relaxing. It was a great day."

janellebrown
Source: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Janelle took a picture of mini Thanksgiving in Flagstaff, Arizona.

MORE ON:
Sister Wives

Meri went to Michigan to spend the holiday with one of her closest friends Blair Michael Struble for a Friendsgiving celebration.

"Happy Thanksgiving from the chilly and windy shores of beautiful Lake Michigan!" she wrote next to a selfie. "Wishing you a day full of love, laughter, family & friendships!"

therealmeribrown
Source: @therealmeribrown/instagram

Meri spent the holiday in Lake Michigan with friends.

Although neither Kody nor Robyn are active on social media, it's believed the couple — who are currently monogamous after Kody's splits — spent Thanksgiving with their kids, Solomon and Ariella.

The mom-of-five also has Aurora, Dayton, and Breanna from a previous marriage. Kody famously divorced Meri so that he could legally marry Robyn and adopt her kids in 2015.

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Meri, Kody and Robyn celebrated what was likely their last Thanksgiving together in the Season 18 premiere of Sister Wives.

"Last year's Thanksgiving was weird in that it wasn't our whole family," Meri said in a confessional about the changing dynamic. "Usually, during the holidays, it's just all of us, and it's big and loud and fun ... it wasn't that. It was just Robyn and Kody and her kids and me."

"I made the meat turkey, the animal turkey," Robyn said in her own confessional. "And Meri made a Rice Krispies turkey and stuffed it with chocolate and candies and stuff."

