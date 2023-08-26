Spanish Football Body Astoundingly Threatens Legal Action Against the Player Kissed by Creepy Boss at World Cup

The 33-year-old has since come out saying she felt pressured to kiss Rubiales. She and her other victorious teammates have now banded together to refuse to report to their national duties until Rubiales is removed from the position.

The football association has since taken steps to suspend the president, however, they also released a statement that said "presentation of as many legal actions as may correspond in defense of the honorability of the President." They added that the incident has "cause of conflict and ridicule on the part of broad sectors of the society."