Sutton Stracke Reveals Scary Health Emergency That Made Her Leave 'RHOBH' Reunion Early: 'My Body Went Into Shock'
Sutton Stracke revealed what happened to her at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion.
The boutique owner, 52, was rushed out toward the end of the filming of the three-part special after she began to experience flu-like symptoms.
"It's taken me, I'd say, almost six weeks to feel 100 percent better," Stracke explained in a recent interview. "I was like getting hot and cold, and I remember saying to [Garcelle Beauvais], 'Is it hot in here?' and she was like, 'Girl, no. It's freezing!'"
"I kept pushing and pushing and pushing, and the room spun and kind of went upside down and I remember grabbing onto Garcelle," she recalled. "My body went into a shock. I think my blood pressure was 175 over 120, and I couldn't stop my legs from shaking. It was really crazy, and they sent me to urgent care, and Garcelle came with me."
Stracke then said things got worse. "I started throwing up everywhere, literally on the floor," she said. "The doctor said, 'You need to get to the emergency room,' and I was like, 'In the ambulance?!' Like, I had to get in an ambulance, on a gurney."
"We get in the ambulance — this was a funny part of it — Garcelle said, 'Oh, I've never been in an ambulance!' Well, thank you. I'm glad that I can provide you this opportunity to get in an ambulance, ma'am. But I just kept falling asleep in and out and in and out, and I was cold and hot, and cold and hot," the fashion maven explained.
Stracke revealed after the hospital ran numerous tests, she found out she was suffering from exhaustion, dehydration and bronchitis.
"The biggest lesson that I learned is, I travel a lot from L.A. to New York, back and forth, and especially that month, I did it every week," she noted. "And I try I make them really fast, because I have to get back home because my son [James, 17] lives with me, and I don't like to be away from him for more than two nights."
"I run hard, and I can't," Stracke added. "I cannot go at full speed. You know, I'm 52 years old. I think I'm 22 years old. I've got to take care of myself in a better way. When I travel, hydrate constantly and get more rest. I think that I can sleep on four hours a night, but apparently that's not true. I'm working on sleeping more and hydrating more, and just trying to stay calm."
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Stracke.