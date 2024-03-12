Sutton Stracke Reveals Scary Health Emergency That Made Her Leave 'RHOBH' Reunion Early: 'My Body Went Into Shock'

Stracke then said things got worse. "I started throwing up everywhere, literally on the floor," she said. "The doctor said, 'You need to get to the emergency room,' and I was like, 'In the ambulance?!' Like, I had to get in an ambulance, on a gurney."

"We get in the ambulance — this was a funny part of it — Garcelle said, 'Oh, I've never been in an ambulance!' Well, thank you. I'm glad that I can provide you this opportunity to get in an ambulance, ma'am. But I just kept falling asleep in and out and in and out, and I was cold and hot, and cold and hot," the fashion maven explained.