Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Admits He's 'Feeling the Valentine’s Day Pressure' to Find the Perfect Gift
Travis Kelce is gearing up for his and Taylor Swift's first Valentine's Day together!
On the Wednesday, January 10, episode of the athlete's "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with brother Jason Kelce, the men discussed the upcoming holiday and the stress of gift giving.
"Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason and I, or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch," the tight end, 34, said while promoting the website.
While Jason, 36, said he wanted to get a head start on shopping for wife Kylie Kelce, he admitted he'll likely get something at the "last second like every other man out here on the planet."
When the Kansas City Chiefs star asked his sibling if he had any ideas what he would buy, the dad-of-three replied, “I usually get the same chocolates every year and the same flowers and a card.”
“That’s adorable," Swift's boyfriend gushed. "Oh my gosh, chocolate and flowers?"
- Travis Kelce Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Girlfriend Taylor Swift on Her 34th Birthday, Credits Her Fame for Recent Spike in Merch Sales
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Families Have 'Never Seen Them So Happy' Amid Whirlwind Romance
- Going Strong! Travis Kelce Arrives in Argentina After Missing Taylor Swift's First Show in South America
It's unclear if the Grammy winner, 34, and her beau will be able to spend the holiday together in person, as she'll be on a short break from the international leg of her tour, while Travis could still have obligations to the NFL, which will hold its 2024 Super Bowl on February 11.
Either way, as OK! reported, the football player plans to travel overseas at some point to join Swift on tour.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He booked some very nice hotels suites and tables at great restaurants to take her on days off," a source spilled to a news outlet. "He wants to take her on romantic getaways to have her relax and go discover those nice cities and European romantic places together."
"He also booked tables and quick day trips to some food and wine tours, as he wants to take her to Italy’s rural side, and spend time with her in the most gorgeous vineyards and beautiful countryside spots," the insider added.
While the stars only started dating this past summer, a separate source said they've already discussed their future together.
"[They’re] closer than ever before and everyone around them can see that they’re an amazing match," the source spilled.
"They love being together no matter what they’re doing and appreciate the little things in life," the insider continued. "They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship. They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time."