OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples
OK LogoCOUPLES

Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Admits He's 'Feeling the Valentine’s Day Pressure' to Find the Perfect Gift

taylor swifts boyfriend travis kelce feeling valentines day pressure gift
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 10 2024, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Travis Kelce is gearing up for his and Taylor Swift's first Valentine's Day together!

On the Wednesday, January 10, episode of the athlete's "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with brother Jason Kelce, the men discussed the upcoming holiday and the stress of gift giving.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce valentines day
Source: @PERFECTLYFINE89/X

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will celebrate their first Valentine's Day together next month.

"Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason and I, or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch," the tight end, 34, said while promoting the website.

While Jason, 36, said he wanted to get a head start on shopping for wife Kylie Kelce, he admitted he'll likely get something at the "last second like every other man out here on the planet."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swifts boyfriend travis kelce feeling valentines day pressure gift
Source: @donnakelce/instagram

Travis Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, is also a player in the NFL.

When the Kansas City Chiefs star asked his sibling if he had any ideas what he would buy, the dad-of-three replied, “I usually get the same chocolates every year and the same flowers and a card.”

“That’s adorable," Swift's boyfriend gushed. "Oh my gosh, chocolate and flowers?"

Article continues below advertisement
travis taylor
Source: mega

Travis and the superstar have been dating since the summer of 2023.

MORE ON:
COUPLES

It's unclear if the Grammy winner, 34, and her beau will be able to spend the holiday together in person, as she'll be on a short break from the international leg of her tour, while Travis could still have obligations to the NFL, which will hold its 2024 Super Bowl on February 11.

Either way, as OK! reported, the football player plans to travel overseas at some point to join Swift on tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"He booked some very nice hotels suites and tables at great restaurants to take her on days off," a source spilled to a news outlet. "He wants to take her on romantic getaways to have her relax and go discover those nice cities and European romantic places together."

"He also booked tables and quick day trips to some food and wine tours, as he wants to take her to Italy’s rural side, and spend time with her in the most gorgeous vineyards and beautiful countryside spots," the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swifts boyfriend travis kelce feeling valentines day pressure gift
Source: @chariah_/instagram

The couple often hangout together after Travis' home games.

While the stars only started dating this past summer, a separate source said they've already discussed their future together.

"[They’re] closer than ever before and everyone around them can see that they’re an amazing match," the source spilled.

"They love being together no matter what they’re doing and appreciate the little things in life," the insider continued. "They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship. They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.