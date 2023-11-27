T.I. Puts Son King, 19, in Apparent Chokehold During Explosive Fight About Privilege While in Private Suite at Atlanta Falcons Stadium
A tackle almost occurred in the stands of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia after a physical fight nearly broke out between T.I. and his 19-year-old son, King Harris.
On Sunday, November 26, the "Whatever You Like" rapper was sitting in a private suite with his teenager after the Atlanta Falcons' 50th anniversary of Hip Hop celebration when a screaming match broke out between the father-son duo.
A heated conversation quickly exploded into a verbal brawl after the 43-year-old artist claimed King never "woke up with a roach on [his] face" or in his ear despite the famous offspring refusing to admit he grew up with a "silver spoon" in his mouth.
"I never ate with that a day in my life," King insisted while recording and broadcasting the interaction via Instagram Live.
T.I. still disagreed with his son, as did the "Live Your Life" singer's wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, who recalled how their eldest child would run to his grandmother’s house just "so he [could] suck a pacifier over there until he was 12 years old."
Refusing to agree with either of his parents, King confessed that the only reason he would head over to his grandma’s house was because he "didn’t want to be in [the] gates" of his mom and dad’s mansion and preferred to be "outside in the neighborhood."
Adding fuel to the fire, King accused his parents of "lying" and "trying to hide" the truth about his upbringing.
Aware of the escalating conversation, Tiny put her hands on King's chest and told him to "shut up," though this only seemed to make matters worse.
King questioned why his mom would let T.I. "play with [him] like that," though the 48-year-old defensively said her husband was just "joking."
T.I. didn’t appear to be playing around, however, as he scolded his son for "embarrassing" him before seeming to put King in a chokehold.
"Boy you can’t do nothing with me. Ain’t s--- you can do with me," T.I. yelled as the video ended.
Despite the brief altercation, the rest of the football Sunday outing appeared to turn out OK, as the Atlanta Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints 24-15, and the rapper posted about the game on his Instagram page.
T.I. even sang his 2004 hit song "Bring Em Out" while escorting the players onto the field for an electric pre-game entrance.
The Grammy winner tied the knot with his wife in 2010 and share King, Major, 15, and Heiress, 7. They also co-parent four children from previous relationships.