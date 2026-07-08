Tiffany Haddish Hilariously Trolls George Stephanopoulos for Being Invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

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Source: MEGA Tiffany Haddish trolled George Stephanopoulos for attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

She seemed especially surprised that the Good Morning America host was on the guest list for the July 3 wedding, along with a host of other big names in Hollywood. "I mean, no offense to George Stephanopoulos, but why the f--- did they invite George Stephanopoulos? The f---," she joked on the show.

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Tiffany Haddish Lamented Not Being Invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

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Source: MEGA Tiffany Haddish lamented missing out on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's lavish wedding.

The Girls Trip star continued her bit, saying that it was a "waste" she wasn't present at the wedding event. "All those s--- men in tuxedos and no Tiffany to make them feel beautiful. That’s my job, to make men feel beautiful," Haddish said. She also made an NSFW joke, saying that if she attended the party, "the bar wouldn’t have been the only thing that was open. OK, if you know what I mean." She explained that she was talking about her "legs."

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Tiffany Haddish Wondered if Her Invite For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Got Lost in the Mail

Source: MEGA Tiffany Haddish claimed she would have shown the Kansas City Chiefs team a good time if she attended the July 3 wedding.

The 46-year-old claimed that she would have "half" of the Kansas City Chiefs team eating "breakfast at Tiffany’s" if she had managed to get inside the iconic arena on July 3. "I'd have been feeding them," the Nobody's Fool star went on, before adding, "Maybe I’d have gave him some dinner, too. Who knows? Brunch." In any case, she was willing to believe there was a "good explanation" for her not being invited to the "Cruel Summer" singer and her NFL star husband's wedding. "Maybe, Taylor, she just didn’t have the right email for me," The Last Black Unicorn author wondered out loud.

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Source: MEGA Tiffany Haddish congratulated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their recent nuptials on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'