Tiffany Haddish Hilariously Trolls George Stephanopoulos for Being Invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding
July 8 2026, Published 2:02 a.m. ET
Tiffany Haddish isn't holding back as she trolls George Stephanopoulos for managing an invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.
The comedian recently guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, July 6, where she shared her disappointment about not being invited to one of the year's biggest weddings.
She seemed especially surprised that the Good Morning America host was on the guest list for the July 3 wedding, along with a host of other big names in Hollywood.
"I mean, no offense to George Stephanopoulos, but why the f--- did they invite George Stephanopoulos? The f---," she joked on the show.
Tiffany Haddish Lamented Not Being Invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding
Swift and Kelce got married in a lavish ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York over the Fourth of July weekend. The couple also welcomed around 1000 guests to the party.
The exclusive guest list included "Brad Pitt, Selena Gomez, J. Lo, Tom Hanks, Paul McCartney, Steven Spielberg, the bass player from Fall Out Boy," as the comedian recounted on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
"Everybody was there. They had every famous person on earth," Haddish quipped.
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The Girls Trip star continued her bit, saying that it was a "waste" she wasn't present at the wedding event.
"All those s--- men in tuxedos and no Tiffany to make them feel beautiful. That’s my job, to make men feel beautiful," Haddish said.
She also made an NSFW joke, saying that if she attended the party, "the bar wouldn’t have been the only thing that was open. OK, if you know what I mean."
She explained that she was talking about her "legs."
Tiffany Haddish Wondered if Her Invite For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Got Lost in the Mail
The 46-year-old claimed that she would have "half" of the Kansas City Chiefs team eating "breakfast at Tiffany’s" if she had managed to get inside the iconic arena on July 3.
"I'd have been feeding them," the Nobody's Fool star went on, before adding, "Maybe I’d have gave him some dinner, too. Who knows? Brunch."
In any case, she was willing to believe there was a "good explanation" for her not being invited to the "Cruel Summer" singer and her NFL star husband's wedding.
"Maybe, Taylor, she just didn’t have the right email for me," The Last Black Unicorn author wondered out loud.
"So Taylor, if you’re watching, you can send all future invitations to HornyTiffSheReady420@hotmail.com," she stated.
The Bad Trip star continued, "Just so you know, that’s not my regular email address. That’s the one I use to just look at p---. Anyway, that’s my p--- address."
Despite her quips, she ended on a heartwarming note by congratulating the newlyweds, acknowledging how their friends, fans, family, and the entire New York City seemed to join in on their celebrations last weekend.
"I'm glad Taylor and Travis had a great wedding, and it seemed like the people of New York really embraced the happy couple," she said, before concluding, "People was lit for that wedding."