8 of the Most Shocking Revelations From Tina Knowles' Memoir: Her Secret Cancer Battle to Her Affair With Mathew and More

In her new memoir, Matriarch, Tina Knowles opened up about her brief affair with her ex-husband Mathew Knowles after she initially divorced him in November 2009 for fathering a child with another woman.

"This was different from the other times I had chosen to leave him," she wrote. "Now I had no choice. In the aftermath of that explosion, I kept pace with my life, as I had now for years, sticking to my routine and allowing work to numb and carry me."

Although they had not spoken for three months after the divorce filing, a "changed" Mathew reportedly visited her in early 2010.

"I didn't believe him, but he was persistent, proved he'd gotten help, and as he courted me, I found myself falling in love again. The magnetic pull between us, this cosmic cord I had tried to cut so many times, was stronger than ever," Tina recalled.

The 71-year-old businesswoman noted their connection felt stronger because they had to sneak around as they did not tell Beyoncé or Solange Knowles about their status, fearing "the kids would be so mad at us if they found out we were together again."

After they were almost caught in May 2010, Tina and Mathew decided to tell their kids about their reconciliation.

The fashion designer continued, "Beyoncé was more understanding than Solange, who I know was just being protective of me. They each loved their dad in different ways, and I sometimes felt my youngest was so much like her dad that she felt his moments of failing on a soul-deep level."

However, their romance hit a rough patch again, leading them to finalize their separation in November 2011. They both remarried afterward: Mathew to Gena Charmaine Avery and Tina to Richard Lawson.