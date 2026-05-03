EXCLUSIVE Tom Cruise Safety Fears Erupt After His Latest Huge Career Move Is Confirmed Source: MEGA Tom Cruise sparked safety fears as he will reportedly do his own stunts with his return to 'Top Gun 3.' Aaron Tinney May 3 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Tom Cruise's upcoming return to the cockpit in Top Gun 3 has sparked fresh fears for his safety, with insiders warning OK! the adrenaline junkie actor's relentless commitment to high-risk stunts at age 63 could carry serious consequences. The aging Hollywood veteran is set to reprise his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the fighter pilot threequel, which Paramount Pictures confirmed is officially in development with a script underway.

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Source: MEGA Tom Cruise will return to 'Top Gun 3.'

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The announcement was made by studio co-chairs Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 16, 2026, marking the next chapter in a franchise that saw massive success with 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed $1.5 billion worldwide. Cruise did not attend the event in person but appeared in a pre-recorded video filmed atop the studio's Los Angeles lot, declaring: "The future looks pretty great from here." The project will reunite him with producer Jerry Bruckheimer, though no director or release date has yet been confirmed.

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Source: MEGA Tom Cruise did not appear in the announcement of the 'Top Gun' sequel.

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While anticipation around the latest installment in the flying franchise is high, concerns are growing among those close to the production about Cruise's continued insistence on performing his own stunts. One industry source said: "There is a real sense of unease behind the excitement – Tom has built his reputation on pushing physical limits, but at this stage of his life, the margin for error is much smaller, and people worry about what could happen if something goes wrong." Another insider added: "Tom has always thrived on taking risks, but there is an increasing fear that continuing to attempt these extreme action sequences could have serious, even life-threatening consequences – it is something people around him are quietly concerned about."

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Source: MEGA Tom Cruise did his own stunts in the movie.

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Powell has said: "There is going to be some fun stuff being announced soon… but it was confidential to me." He added he has remained in regular contact with the Top Gun: Maverick team – Cruise, director Joseph Kosinski, and Bruckheimer – suggesting momentum was building behind the scenes. Screenwriter Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote Top Gun: Maverick, is understood to be working on the script for its follow-up, alongside returning creative figures including Christopher McQuarrie. McQuarrie previously indicated the story had already been mapped out.

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Source: MEGA Tom Cruise's physical performance remains central to the film's appeal, insider claim.