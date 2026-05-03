Tom Cruise Safety Fears Erupt After His Latest Huge Career Move Is Confirmed
May 3 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Tom Cruise's upcoming return to the cockpit in Top Gun 3 has sparked fresh fears for his safety, with insiders warning OK! the adrenaline junkie actor's relentless commitment to high-risk stunts at age 63 could carry serious consequences.
The aging Hollywood veteran is set to reprise his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the fighter pilot threequel, which Paramount Pictures confirmed is officially in development with a script underway.
The announcement was made by studio co-chairs Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 16, 2026, marking the next chapter in a franchise that saw massive success with 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed $1.5 billion worldwide.
Cruise did not attend the event in person but appeared in a pre-recorded video filmed atop the studio's Los Angeles lot, declaring: "The future looks pretty great from here."
The project will reunite him with producer Jerry Bruckheimer, though no director or release date has yet been confirmed.
While anticipation around the latest installment in the flying franchise is high, concerns are growing among those close to the production about Cruise's continued insistence on performing his own stunts.
One industry source said: "There is a real sense of unease behind the excitement – Tom has built his reputation on pushing physical limits, but at this stage of his life, the margin for error is much smaller, and people worry about what could happen if something goes wrong."
Another insider added: "Tom has always thrived on taking risks, but there is an increasing fear that continuing to attempt these extreme action sequences could have serious, even life-threatening consequences – it is something people around him are quietly concerned about."
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Cruise has long been known for his hands-on approach to action filmmaking, frequently performing dangerous aerial and physical sequences himself, a hallmark defining both the Top Gun and Mission: Impossible franchises.
His dedication to authenticity has earned widespread admiration, but it has also raised questions about sustainability as he continues to take on physically demanding roles into his sixties, in the wake of injuries sustained on set.
The development of Top Gun 3 follows years of speculation about a sequel, with cast members of Top Gun: Maverick, including Glen Powell and Miles Teller, previously hinting at ongoing discussions.
Powell has said: "There is going to be some fun stuff being announced soon… but it was confidential to me."
He added he has remained in regular contact with the Top Gun: Maverick team – Cruise, director Joseph Kosinski, and Bruckheimer – suggesting momentum was building behind the scenes.
Screenwriter Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote Top Gun: Maverick, is understood to be working on the script for its follow-up, alongside returning creative figures including Christopher McQuarrie.
McQuarrie previously indicated the story had already been mapped out.
He said: "No, it's already in the bag," adding: "Yeah, I already know what it is."Despite the confidence from the creative team, industry observers say the focus on Cruise's physical performance remains central to the film's appeal – and its risks."
A source said: "The expectation is always that Tom will raise the bar again, but that also means escalating the danger – it is part of what makes these films so compelling, yet it inevitably brings with it a level of risk that cannot be ignored."
As production moves forward, the balance between spectacle and safety is likely to remain a key point of discussion among those involved in bringing Top Gun 3 to the screen.