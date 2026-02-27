EXCLUSIVE Why Brad Pitt Could FINALLY Be Set to End His Epic Legal War With Angelina Jolie Source: MEGA Brad Pitt is reportedly set to end his winery legal battle with ex Angeline Jolie. Aaron Tinney Feb. 27 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finalized their divorce in December 2024.

Court battles over the vineyard have dragged on, with Pitt's team recently seeking access to Jolie's private communications about the deal. The former couple share six children – Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17 – and their increasingly fractured family dynamic has unfolded in parallel with the courtroom fight. Now, according to a source close to Pitt, the actor believes 2026 must mark a turning point. The insider said: "There's a clear feeling around Brad that this cannot roll into another decade. He's 62, he's aware of time in a way he wasn't before, and he doesn't want this dispute to be the headline of his life any longer. The instruction he's giving privately is simple – find a resolution this year."

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six kids.

The source continued: "He's poured enormous emotional energy and financial resources into this fight, but there's an acceptance now that no one truly wins if it keeps going. At some stage, even if it's uncomfortable, there has to be compromise. Dragging it out only deepens the damage." The dramatic reassessment comes at a moment of professional resurgence for Pitt. His latest film, F1, earned four Oscar nominations last month, reinforcing his status as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars. Insiders say the recognition has prompted reflection.

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt's latest film 'F1' earned four Oscar nominations.

Our source added: "The success of F1 reminded him why he started all of this in the first place – to make films, to create, to enjoy the craft. This legal battle has overshadowed that for years. There's a sense it may even have limited how fully he could celebrate his achievements. Both Brad and Angelina's reputations have taken hits in different ways. The longer this drags on, the more it distracts from the work that made them successful." Jolie has also privately signaled the personal toll of the dispute, with pals saying the legal battle is making her ill. A source said: "Angelina believes she was pushed into this fight and that it could have been settled years ago if Brad had accepted her original terms. From her perspective, she's defending herself and her children. She won't back down simply because he's tired of the process."

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie is reportedly getting ill from the legal battle.