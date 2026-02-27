Why Brad Pitt Could FINALLY Be Set to End His Epic Legal War With Angelina Jolie
Feb. 27 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Brad Pitt is said to be preparing to draw a line under his decade-long legal war with Angelina Jolie – a bitter dispute that has come to define the aftermath of one of Hollywood's most explosive breakups.
Pitt, 62, and Jolie, 50, finalized their divorce in December 2024, eight years after Jolie filed to end their marriage in 2016 following an alleged altercation aboard a private jet.
Yet the legal wrangling has continued, centered on Jolie's sale of her stake in the former couple's French estate and winery, Château Miraval, to a Russian billionaire – a transaction Pitt maintains he did not approve.
Court battles over the vineyard have dragged on, with Pitt's team recently seeking access to Jolie's private communications about the deal.
The former couple share six children – Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17 – and their increasingly fractured family dynamic has unfolded in parallel with the courtroom fight.
Now, according to a source close to Pitt, the actor believes 2026 must mark a turning point.
The insider said: "There's a clear feeling around Brad that this cannot roll into another decade. He's 62, he's aware of time in a way he wasn't before, and he doesn't want this dispute to be the headline of his life any longer. The instruction he's giving privately is simple – find a resolution this year."
The source continued: "He's poured enormous emotional energy and financial resources into this fight, but there's an acceptance now that no one truly wins if it keeps going. At some stage, even if it's uncomfortable, there has to be compromise. Dragging it out only deepens the damage."
The dramatic reassessment comes at a moment of professional resurgence for Pitt.
His latest film, F1, earned four Oscar nominations last month, reinforcing his status as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars. Insiders say the recognition has prompted reflection.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Our source added: "The success of F1 reminded him why he started all of this in the first place – to make films, to create, to enjoy the craft. This legal battle has overshadowed that for years. There's a sense it may even have limited how fully he could celebrate his achievements. Both Brad and Angelina's reputations have taken hits in different ways. The longer this drags on, the more it distracts from the work that made them successful."
Jolie has also privately signaled the personal toll of the dispute, with pals saying the legal battle is making her ill.
A source said: "Angelina believes she was pushed into this fight and that it could have been settled years ago if Brad had accepted her original terms. From her perspective, she's defending herself and her children. She won't back down simply because he's tired of the process."
Meanwhile, Pitt's reported estrangement from some of his children has weighed heavily.
A source close to the actor said: "He doesn't speak publicly about it because he doesn't want sympathy, but losing daily contact with his kids has been devastating. He's had sleepless nights, endless legal meetings, and it's taken a real toll. With the former couple's twins set to turn 18 in July, ending custody constraints, Pitt is said to hope a settlement could ease broader tensions."
"He knows it won't magically fix everything," the source said.
They added: "But he believes closing this chapter is the only way to even begin rebuilding what's been broken."