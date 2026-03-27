EXCLUSIVE Why Kate Middleton and Husband William Are Fuming Over the Sussexes 'Fake Royal Tours' Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly fuming over the Sussexes' allegedly fake royal trips. Aaron Tinney March 27 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle undertook a two-day visit to Jordan.

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While not an official royal engagement, the visit carried many of the hallmarks of one, coming at a time when the royal family was already dealing with the fallout from the arrest of ex-Prince Andrew, 66, who was questioned by police for nearly 12 hours over allegations linked to Jeffrey Epstein, which he denies. Sources close to the Prince and Princess of Wales suggested the optics of Harry and Markle's tour have caused particular frustration. One said: "William is deeply irritated by what he sees as a contradiction at the heart of Harry and Meghan's actions. They have made a very public break from royal life and been openly critical of the institution, yet they continue to carry out engagements that closely resemble official duties. From his perspective, that creates an impression of something carefully curated rather than authentic, and it is why the reaction within his circle has been so strong."

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Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly frustrated with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's trip.

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The Jordan trip has also been interpreted by insiders as part of a broader effort by the Sussexes to shape their public image independently of the monarchy. One source said: "Within royal circles, there is a growing view that visits like this are part of a deliberate effort to recast Harry and Meghan as a kind of modern alternative to the traditional working royal model. That does not sit comfortably with William, who feels they are still drawing on the prestige and recognition of an institution they have publicly distanced themselves from and criticized. There is also a feeling that the timing could not have been more misjudged. With the family already dealing with significant pressures and scrutiny, this kind of high-profile trip is seen as tone-deaf and risks diverting attention away from more serious issues. That has only added to the frustration behind the scenes."

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Source: MEGA The duo left the royal family in 2020.

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Kate is also said to have taken issue with the visit, with sources suggesting she places particular responsibility on Meghan. One insider said: "Kate generally believes Meghan is the one shaping the direction of these decisions, and in this instance, she feels the judgment behind it was flawed. She is particularly disappointed that Harry did not seem to recognize how poorly it would be received, especially at a time when the family is under such intense scrutiny and sensitivity is key. While she has not completely ruled out the possibility of repairing relations, there is a clear sense that this episode has made things more difficult. Any progress that had been tentatively building now feels like it has been pushed backwards, and the path to reconciliation has become more complicated again."

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry finds it 'frustrating' his motives are being picked apart, a source claims.