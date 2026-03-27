Why Kate Middleton and Husband William Are Fuming Over the Sussexes 'Fake Royal Tours'
March 27 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Prince William and Kate Middleton, are said to be furious over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest overseas visit, with insiders claiming the couple's recent Jordan trip has deepened tensions by resembling what critics call a "fake royal tour."
William, 43, and Kate, 44, are understood to have reacted with anger after Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, undertook a two-day visit to Jordan following an invitation from the World Health Organisation – with the pair now set to travel to Australia on another tour.
The Jordan trip included visits to the Za'atari refugee camp, meetings with burn victims from Gaza and attendance at a United Nations discussion in Amman.
While not an official royal engagement, the visit carried many of the hallmarks of one, coming at a time when the royal family was already dealing with the fallout from the arrest of ex-Prince Andrew, 66, who was questioned by police for nearly 12 hours over allegations linked to Jeffrey Epstein, which he denies.
Sources close to the Prince and Princess of Wales suggested the optics of Harry and Markle's tour have caused particular frustration.
One said: "William is deeply irritated by what he sees as a contradiction at the heart of Harry and Meghan's actions. They have made a very public break from royal life and been openly critical of the institution, yet they continue to carry out engagements that closely resemble official duties. From his perspective, that creates an impression of something carefully curated rather than authentic, and it is why the reaction within his circle has been so strong."
The Jordan trip has also been interpreted by insiders as part of a broader effort by the Sussexes to shape their public image independently of the monarchy.
One source said: "Within royal circles, there is a growing view that visits like this are part of a deliberate effort to recast Harry and Meghan as a kind of modern alternative to the traditional working royal model. That does not sit comfortably with William, who feels they are still drawing on the prestige and recognition of an institution they have publicly distanced themselves from and criticized. There is also a feeling that the timing could not have been more misjudged. With the family already dealing with significant pressures and scrutiny, this kind of high-profile trip is seen as tone-deaf and risks diverting attention away from more serious issues. That has only added to the frustration behind the scenes."
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Kate is also said to have taken issue with the visit, with sources suggesting she places particular responsibility on Meghan.
One insider said: "Kate generally believes Meghan is the one shaping the direction of these decisions, and in this instance, she feels the judgment behind it was flawed. She is particularly disappointed that Harry did not seem to recognize how poorly it would be received, especially at a time when the family is under such intense scrutiny and sensitivity is key. While she has not completely ruled out the possibility of repairing relations, there is a clear sense that this episode has made things more difficult. Any progress that had been tentatively building now feels like it has been pushed backwards, and the path to reconciliation has become more complicated again."
Meanwhile, insiders suggested Harry remains defensive about the criticism surrounding the Jordan trip.
One source said: "Harry is adamant that their decision to go was rooted in wanting to contribute something meaningful, and he finds it deeply frustrating that their motives are being picked apart no matter what they choose to do. From his perspective, it feels like they are under constant scrutiny, where even genuine efforts are met with scepticism.He genuinely believes there is a double standard at play – that if they stay out of the spotlight they are criticized for being absent, and if they step forward to do charitable work they are accused of seeking attention. That sense of being unable to get it right has become a major source of frustration for him."