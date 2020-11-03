For the best? Tyler Cameron is thrilled that his pal and bestie, Matt James, did not compete for Clare Crawley’s heart on The Bachelorette, which was the original plan.

“That boy dodged a bullet,” the 27-year-old model told E! News about James, who is currently filming The Bachelor. “That boy is on his own. Just cause it’s a mess. It’s just a disaster. You know what I mean? It’s nothing about Clare. It’s a mess, you know? Just to be able to jump and skip and be the Bachelor, like … good for him, so I am very happy he’s not there.

“I would have loved a showdown of Matt and Clare,” the Florida native added. “They would have probably made that the first one-on-one date. They would have had to hash it out. Matt would have probably gotten kicked out and it would have been hilarious.”

James, 28, was cast as one of Crawley’s suitors on The Bachelorette, but after her season was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, James was announced as the first Black male lead for the 25th season.

Throughout this season, viewers immediately witnessed the 39-year-old’s instant connection with Dale Moss, 32. Despite the duo denying they spoke before filming, Cameron is just as curious about what went down before the cameras started rolling. “I don’t know if they met up but maybe there was some correspondence? I don’t know,” he said. The handsome hunk called Moss a “good-looking stallion” but noted that this season is “weird.”

Cameron is looking forward to seeing his pal shine on the reality series, which will air in 2021. “Knowing Matt, he could still come out single, who knows,” he shared. “But I think he’ll have a fiancé. I think this will be everything that we want and hope and haven’t gotten in a while in this franchise, it seems like. You know?

“From what I’ve seen and what I’ve read up on, he’s got an amazing cast of women and so it’ll be very hard for him to leave, you know, without one,” he added. “I think he’s gonna be all goo-goo gaga in love when he’s back and I’m gonna have to shake him a little bit, like, ‘Hey, where’s Matt at?’ You know? But we’ll see what happens.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.