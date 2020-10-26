Did Clare Crawley just reveal why she suddenly quit The Bachelorette? Perhaps! The 39-year-old and the network have dropped hints that this season is unlike any other and that she leaves to be with her frontrunner, Dale Moss. As a result, Tayshia Adams takes Crawley’s place as the Bachelorette.

While no one has confirmed the rumors, Crawley “liked” a few tweets on Saturday, October 24, that addressed the drama.

“I think they were trying to force her out on some real,” Marietou Sangare tweeted. “And I really feel like they are giving her a bad edit (just my opinion). They are feeding into the narrative and the rumors and making it seem like it was Clare’s decision that this ended and I feel like that’s not the case. They had Tayshia quarantined 9 days after Clare started filming. They wanted to remove Clare. And I just don’t think it’s fair.

“Production knows exactly what they were doing. They’ve never had a lead just ‘quit’ and with how excited and how bad Clare wanted this, I doubt it. They were ready with a back up and as soon as they found out that Clare was into Dale it was a wrap,” Sangare added. “Production has control over literally everything. They know what they’re doing.”

The blonde beauty also “liked” a tweet about how her “season is so off and the sound bites and the pictures don’t even go together,” adding that “everything is so heavily edited.”

Despite having a connection with Moss, 33, right off the bat, Crawley “liked” a tweet about how they had “no contact” before filming.

Following the leaks that Bachelorette producers planned Crawley’s exit all along, there’s been “chaos behind scenes,” a source told OK!. “The audience doesn’t mind if the producers get involved with making the dating process the best TV, however, they will mind if the whole thing is fake and that the show is making a fool out of everyone that watches,” the insider explained.

“The leaks to the press that Bachelorette producers plotted all along for Clare to quit mid-season and be replaced by a new Bachelorette — who happened to be waiting in the wings — could destroy any trust left in the franchise,” the insider added. “Everyone associated with the show has been warned that they signed a non-disclosure agreement, and legal action will be taken if the contract is violated.”