Tayshia Adams *Finally* Appears On 'The Bachelorette' Amid Replacement Rumors: Watch

The moment we’ve all been waiting for! Tayshia Adams made her appearance on the new teaser of The Bachelorette, which premiered after the Tuesday, October 27, episode. In the clip, the men felt Clare Crawley was just paying attention to Dale Moss and not anyone else, so they felt slighted.

“She doesn’t really care about anybody else or giving anyone else a fair shake, besides Dale,” Kenny Braasch said to the other guys on his date. “If you want to go be with Dale, go be with him now and we’ll all go home. If you’ve already got a boyfriend, what am I doing here?”

Enter: Adams, 30. The brunette beauty was filmed getting out of the pool at La Quinta Resort, which is the first time the series has seemingly confirmed that Adams will be taking over for Crawley.

DALE MOSS WINS OVER CLARE CRAWLEY ON ‘THE BACHELORETTE’ — 5 FAST FACTS ABOUT HIM

In fact, a little after the promo dropped, Adams quipped on Instagram, “You rang … ?!”

Of course, Bachelor Nation is excited for the switch-up. Blake Horstmann wrote, “Hahaha yassssss,” while Sydney Lotuaco added, “Oh s**ttttttt.”

JoJo Fletcher exclaimed, “OHHHHH HIIIIIII,” and Ashley Iaconetti added, “Meeeowwww.”

In August, a source told PEOPLE that the hairstylist left the show since she had an instant connection with one of the men — a.k.a. Moss, 32. “No one else stood a chance,” the insider said. “It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out.”

THE FINAL ROSE! ‘BACHELOR’ COUPLES WHO HAVE MADE IT PAST 1-YEAR ANNIVERSARIES

Crawley is rumored to be engaged to Moss, and when asked about what she thinks about Adams, she played coy. “I wanted Tayshia as the Bachelorette … like, I support her,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I think she’s beautiful, I think she’s a very grounded woman, a woman who knows what she wants. I completely support that, I supported her …. I’ve wanted her to be the Bachelorette forever. I always was for that.“

Meanwhile, Adams has expressed interest in becoming the leading lady in the past. “I might be more tough on the guys, in the sense I’d need them to stand up a little bit more than Hannah,” she told Vulture in May 2019, referring to previous Bachelorette star Hannah Brown. “She’s pretty fun and doesn’t take herself too seriously all the time. The guys would definitely have to be much older, I’d tell you that much!”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.