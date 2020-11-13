Speaking out! Tayshia Adams slammed rumors that her ex-husband, Josh Bourelle, will be appearing on her season of The Bachelorette.

On Friday, November 13, E! News posted about the hearsay, writing, “Do you recognize the guy on the right? No, he isn’t one of Tayshia’s suitors. He’s her ex-husband, and fans are convinced he’ll be making an appearance on #TheBachelorette this season.”

However, the 30-year-old cleared the air on the whole situation. “CAN WE MOVE ON PLEASE AND STOP REACHING!!! Leave him alone — this about my journey and not my past! Guess I’ll just have to post on my IG the real truth.”

In a second comment, she added, “Don’t forget to stretch before you reach.” Naturally, fans loved the reality star’s response. One person wrote, “Your heard the lady! Thank you, next!” while another echoed, “Get mad, girl!” A third user added, “SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK.”

Just moments later, Adams held true to her word and cleared the air about her ex on her personal Instagram account. “Can we just talk about something for a second? Yes, I have been married and yes, I am divorced,” she said on her Instagram Story. “Now, I am the Bachelorette and I am dating 20 men on ABC every single week. The fact that we are continuously talking about my past relationship that was three years ago, I don’t understand. I don’t get it.

“He’s living his life, I am living my life. He never signed up for it. So why don’t we leave him alone and talk about something that actually matters? Honestly, I am bored of this entire topic,” she added. “Let’s move on to something more interesting. Thank you.”

And she certainly wasn’t being vague about where she was directing her IG rant. On her third video, she wrote, “@enews I’m talking to you!,” adding a kiss emoji.

On Wednesday, November 11, a TikTok user seemingly heard Bourelle’s voice in the background of a promo clip. In the video, the brunette beauty says, “I can’t do this anymore,” while an unknown man adds, “It’s only a matter of time before she realizes the truth.”

The video’s captions accidentally revealed that Bourelle is the one speaking, and fans quickly noticed.

One person wrote, “So, her ex comes on the show??? Why is his name there LOL?” while another echoed, “OK why is Tayshia’s ex-husband’s name in the caption lol.” A third user added, “Apparently the man’s voice ‘it’s only a matter of time’ is Tayshia’s ex-hubby … something to keep an eye on going forward.”

The Bachelor in Paradise star and Bourelle were together for six years before they tied the knot in February 2016. The roofing contractor filed for divorce in October 2017.

During the Tuesday, November 10, episode, the California native discussed her past while she was on a date with Brendan Morais — who is also divorced.

“I married a guy that I met in college. I also had lost myself in my marriage, like my identity was him,” she admitted. “But unfortunately, it was infidelity and other issues — not on my part — and then we got divorced and I too felt like I failed.

“I too felt embarrassed and ashamed and that fear of, ‘Our parents are going to be upset, our friends are going to be upset.’ So, I know exactly what you mean,” she added.

Adams first got candid about her divorce while appearing on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019. These days, the leading lady seems to be in a great spot and is finally ready to find her forever love.

“My divorce used to be something I was ashamed of,” she wrote via Instagram in January 2019. “Because to me, it represented, not only to myself but to everyone that knew me, that I had failed at marriage, something I value so highly. It made me question my worth and completely dimmed the light inside of me that used to shine so brightly.”

She added, “It’s been a rough journey to pick up the pieces and rebuild my idea of the life I want, but I will tell you this: I would not be able to be the strong, independent and smiling woman I am today without my faith or the support of my close family and friends that have supported me unconditionally.”