Buckle up, Bachelor Nation! Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette will be filled with some twists and turns — and her ex-husband, Josh Bourelle, may even make an appearance on the reality show.

On Wednesday, November 11, a TikTok user seemingly figured it all out after they heard Bourelle’s voice in the background of a promo clip. In the video, as the brunette beauty is seen crying and says, “I can’t do it anymore,” an unknown man adds: “It’s only a matter of time before she realizes the truth.”

Tayshia's journey as #TheBachelorette begins TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/Bb71BrZqIn — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) November 10, 2020

However, the video’s captions accidentally revealed that Bourelle is the man behind the camera, and of course, fans noticed.

One person wrote, “So, her ex comes on the show??? Why is his name there LOL?” while another echoed, “OK why is Tayshia’s ex-husband’s name in the caption lol.” A third user added, “Apparently the man’s voice ‘it’s only a matter of time’ is Tayshia’s ex-hubby … something to keep an eye on going forward.”

The 30-year-old and Bourelle were together for six years before they got married in February 2016. However, the roofing contractor filed for divorce in October 2017, and everything was finalized one month later.

During the Tuesday, November 10, episode, the California native got candid about her divorce while she was on a date with Brendan Morais — who is also divorced.

“I married a guy that I met in college. I also had lost myself in my marriage, like my identity was him,” she shared. “But unfortunately, it was infidelity and other issues — not on my part — and then we got divorced and I too felt like I failed.

“I too felt embarrassed and ashamed and that fear of, ‘Our parents are going to be upset, our friends are going to be upset.’ So, I know exactly what you mean,” she said.

While appearing on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019, Adams spoke about what she went through with her ex-hubby. Over time, the leading lady learned that her divorce made her stronger and taught her a lot of life lessons.

“My divorce used to be something I was ashamed of,” she wrote via Instagram in January 2019. “Because to me, it represented, not only to myself but to everyone that knew me, that I had failed at marriage, something I value so highly. It made me question my worth and completely dimmed the light inside of me that used to shine so brightly.”

She added, “It’s been a rough journey to pick up the pieces and rebuild my idea of the life I want, but I will tell you this: I would not be able to be the strong, independent and smiling woman I am today without my faith or the support of my close family and friends that have supported me unconditionally.”