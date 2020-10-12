She’s falling fast! Clare Crawley had an instant connection with Dale Moss as soon as he hopped out of the limo. In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek of The Bachelorette, which premieres on Tuesday, October 13, the 39-year-old gushes over meeting the 32-year-old.

“How are you?” he asks.

“Hi,” the blonde beauty replies. “Come on over!”

“I’m a hugger, so I’ve got a big hug for you,” he says as he goes in and lifts her off the ground.

“I needed this,” she says. “I needed this so bad, you have no idea.”

The NFL player noted that their journey is “going to be special,” adding that he “can’t wait” to see her inside the mansion.

“I agree,” the hairstylist replies. “I can’t either. Thank you for the great hug! That was amazing. You’re a good hugger.”

Following their encounter, Crawley admits, “I definitely feel like I just met my husband. I’m shaking!”

Season 16 of The Bachelorette was supposed to start filming in March, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed. As a result, the Bachelor in Paradise alum — who is supposedly engaged to Moss — ended up being in touch with some of her suitors beforehand. “One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and began talking,” a source told PEOPLE. “By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance.”

In fact, Crawley confirmed that she snooped on the guys online before the reality show started filming. “Obviously [I Googled them]. What woman wouldn’t, are you kidding me?” she said in June on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “I know how my Instagram is. It’s a piece of my life. … But there are some things where you can kind of tell people’s lifestyles from their Instagram stories, and I see some that are, like, not really my vibe, and others where I look at them and I’m, like, ‘Oh that’s hot. I can’t wait to meet that guy. I hope he’s on the season.'”

After Crawley and Moss left the show, producers brought in Tayshia Adams, 30. However, Crawley’s exit — which apparently was planned by producers — sent fans into a tailspin, which resulted in “chaos” on the set.

“The audience doesn’t mind if the producers get involved with making the dating process the best TV, however, they will mind if the whole thing is fake and that the show is making a fool out of everyone that watches,” a source exclusively told OK!.

“The leaks to the press that Bachelorette producers plotted all along for Clare to quit mid-season and be replaced by a new Bachelorette — who happened to be waiting in the wings — could destroy any trust left in the franchise,” the insider added. “Everyone associated with the show has been warned that they signed a non-disclosure agreement, and legal action will be taken if the contract is violated.”

The Bachelorette returns on ABC on Tuesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET.