Watch Kim Kardashian Get Emotional & Break Down During David Letterman Interview

Kim Kardashian got emotional during an interview with David Letterman for the upcoming season of his Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

In the season 3 trailer, which dropped on Tuesday, October 6, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, is seen discussing a tough topic with the 73-year-old host. “No, no, no, no, are you alright?” he asked the brunette beauty.

“I don’t know why I’m crying,” she replied. “I’ve talked about this before.” However, fans will have to wait a little longer to find out what exactly Kardashian was speaking about.

Throughout the rest of the clip, the pair go on a shopping excursion. “Hey, guys!” the SKIMS founder said while holding up her phone to capture the moment. “Should I be in it, or no?” Letterman asked.

Later on, Kardashian teaches the comedian about technology. “That’s great. Then I will Airdrop it to you. Do you know what Airdrop is?” she asked. Letterman responded, “Sure.”

Letterman’s other guests include singer Lizzo, Dave Chappelle and Robert Downey Jr.

These days, the businesswoman — who shares North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, with Kanye West — has been working on her marriage. Over the summer while at a rally, the rapper, 43, revealed they almost aborted their eldest child. Later on, West claimed that Kardashian was trying to “lock him up” and that he had been “trying to get divorced” from her. The “Stronger” singer later apologized for his actions.

West then took to social media again to call out Universal Media Group and demanded the rights to his master recordings. The Grammy winner uploaded a video of himself peeing on his awards to show how pissed off he was.

Kardashian is “waiting” for this rough patch “to pass,” a source told Us Weekly, but if that is not possible, then she has “divorce options planned out.”

For now, the television personality has been sharing photos of her family on Instagram. On October 3, Kardashian simply captioned the snaps with a kissy emoji. Khloé Kardashian wrote, “Beautiful!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

One fan wrote, “What divorce??” while another echoed, “All looks good here.”

Kardashian even got candid about how she had to take care of her husband after he contracted COVID-19 a few months ago. “Kanye had it way at the beginning when nobody really knew what was going on,” she told Grazia USA magazine. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help.

“It was a challenge because it was so unknown,” she added. “Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will begin streaming on Netflix on October 21.