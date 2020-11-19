Former king of Spain Juan Carlos’ mistress is finally having her voice heard about their extramarital affair.

Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein came forward in her first-ever on-camera interview for the documentary The Rise and Fall of the Spanish King, for True Royalty TV, to talk about her relationship with the disgraced royal.

During her first tv interview, the ex-King of #Spain’s former mistress, Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein tells #TrueRoyaltyTV her side of the story in which she claims she was threatened by the #Spanish #secretservices. Watch now only on True Royalty TV https://t.co/VoOCwOCr1q pic.twitter.com/PDN2Tjq2Eb — True Royalty TV (@TrueRoyaltyTV) October 27, 2020

Corinna believes the Spanish Secret Service was instructed to keep her silent on her affair with the king. “It’s been a daily fight of intrusion, of surveillance, of harassment, of abusive behavior and it takes its toll,” she said in the documentary.

SCHOOL SEX SCANDALS — 8 TEACHERS ACCUSED OF GETTING INTIMATE WITH THEIR UNDERAGE STUDENTS

She claims a Secret Service agent visited her and threatened her to keep her mouth shut. “He said if I did not follow his instructions, then he could not guarantee my physical safety or the physical safety of my children.

“You know you go into this survival mode. It’s fight or flight, she added. “You suddenly realize you are in a dangerous situation.”

The 82-year-old former king is under investigation for financial wrongdoing — including his alleged role in a deal gone wrong to build a high-speed rail line in Saudi Arabia. Juan Carlos served as the Spanish king for almost four decades before announcing he was leaving the country amid the financial scandals.

5 THINGS THE CHRIS WATTS NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DIDN’T SHOW — FIGHTS, AFFAIRS & MORE

The former royal told his son, King Felipe VI, that he was leaving Spain due to “public repercussions of certain episodes of my past private life.”

Kerene Barefiled, executive producer of the shocking documentary, told Fox News that “it wasn’t easy” getting a chance to talk with the Danish businesswoman for the project.

“We were up against lots of other media institutions for the interview,” Barefield explained. “We worked pretty hard to convince her that we wanted to share her story. She thought about it for a couple of weeks and eventually chose us over everyone else.

6 THINGS YOU DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT PRINCESS LETIZIA OF SPAIN!

“She said she stayed silent for the last seven years because she was very worried about what would happen if she spoke out on the subject,” Barefield shared. “She was afraid, really, of the retaliation she would face. But I think she’s not scared anymore. She wants to make her voice known.”