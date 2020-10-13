Meghan Markle opened up about her mental health and how she has been coping with the online haters.

The 39-year-old and Prince Harry, 36, joined the “Teenage Therapy Podcast” to raise awareness on World Mental Health Day on Saturday, October 10. “I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female,” she said, noting she was pregnant with her first child during this time. “Now eight months of that I wasn’t even visible. I was on maternity leave or with a baby but what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable.”

“That’s so big you can’t even think about what that feels like because I don’t care if you’re 15 or 25 if people are saying things about you that aren’t true what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging,” the brunette beauty added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex contributed to the podcast — which was hosted by a group of five teenagers — to have a “conversation about prioritizing mental health, removing the stigma around the issue, and how we can all contribute to a healthier world: physically, mentally, emotionally, holistically,” the Instagram post read.

The Suits alum also noted that no matter if you’re famous or not, online bullying is hurtful regardless. “Even though our experience is unique to us and obviously can seem very different to what people experience on the day to day, it’s still a human experience and that’s universal,” she said. Markle added that everyone knows what it is like “to have our feelings hurt. We all know what it feels like to be isolated or othered.”

The California native praised the young activists for providing a platform that lets people know there is “someone to talk to” because no one should ever feel “alone.” The red-headed prince chimed in and emphasized that vulnerability is not a weakness but a sign of strength. He noted this is an important topic that cannot go unnoticed anymore. “It’s very easy to be sucked in and consumed by negativity but we all have a choice to be able to cut that out of our lives. Hate-following has become a thing,” he said.

“We don’t need to do that … for me I made the choice not to read it, not to see it and to remove myself from that and to very much focus on the uplifting and hopeful side which most of that I get from your generation,” he added, noting that medication has helped him.

This is hardly the first time Markle has been candid about how she has been dealing with adjusting to life in the royal family. “Look, any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging,” Markle told ITV in October 2019. “And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s really — it’s a lot. So you add this on top of trying to be a new mom, or trying to be a newlywed, it’s … yeah. And also, thank you for asking. Because not many people have asked if I’m okay. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Despite the negativity, the duo often try to spread joy to others. So much so, Markle and Harry recently signed a $150 million Netflix deal to create their own production company that would hopefully elicit positive change for younger generations. After announcing their new deal, the pair released a statement on September 2, explaining that they will be “creating content that informs but also gives hope” to others.