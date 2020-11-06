Goodbye Video Of DaBaby's Brother Before Suicide Surfaces; Rapper Seeks Therapy

The startling Instagram Live video of DaBaby’s brother Glen Johnson, who died by suicide on November 3, has surfaced online. In it, he insists, “I’m tired of living.” Now, just two days after Johnson’s death, the rapper took to Twitter to reveal how he’s been coping with the tragedy.

“#MentalHealthAwareness. If you can’t get over depression GET HELP, you see a loved one struggling, get them help,” the 28-year-old wrote on Twitter on Thursday, November 5. “They refuse the help, MAKE em get treated anyway.

“You suffer from PTSD take that s**t serious & get help,” he added. “I’m bouta get a therapist my damn self! #LongLiveG.”

#MentalHealthAwareness ❗️

Of course, fans couldn’t help but send their condolences to the “BOP” singer. One person wrote, “Stay strong, bro. Hope you overcome it and prosper. Don’t forget the value of life, God bless,” while another echoed, “Baby, we have lost so many because of depression & going to therapy is def something that saved my life. Sending you so much love and good vibes. I hope that you find some kind of peace, because you have those beautiful babies of yours to live for.”

A third added, “Keep your head up, man. May your brother rest in peace. My condolences go out to you and your family.”

“Death don’t phase me at all, watching my family suffer does,” he also tweeted on Thursday night. “GOD watch over my family, my mama, my nieces & nephew & they mama, my brother. Don’t worry bout me take whatever you was do for me and pour it into them. & keep me cool, cuz God you know! The world don’t. Amen.”

Johnson died on Tuesday, November 3, TMZ reported. He was only 34 years old.

Police were called to a location in Charlotte, N.C., following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, Fox 46 and Eyewitness News 9 reported. When police found Johnson, he was fatally injured and suffered a gunshot wound. He was later taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead. The incident is classified as a death investigation, and authorities are still determining if foul play was involved.

Before Johnson took his life, he posted an alarming video on social media earlier in the day, where he was emotional. In the video — which showed him sitting in his car with a gun — he claimed he had been wronged in the past, TMZ reported.

“You motherf**kers think I’m bullsh*ttig. I really don’t give a f**k, I don’t,” he said in the video. “I’m tired of living.” Watch the final words to his followers above.

DaBaby — whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk — wrote, “LONG LIVE MY BROTHER” on his Instagram bio after Johnson’s death.

The musical artist also shared lyrics from his song “Intro” on his Instagram Story earlier this week. “My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family/Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy, n****a,” DaBaby raps in the song. “I would’ve gave up all I had to see you happy n****a,” he captioned the Instagram Story. We’re thinking of DaBaby and his family during this difficult time.