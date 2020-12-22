Kathryn Gallagher, Peter Gallagher's Daughter, Can *Sing* — Watch Her Taylor Swift Cover

Talent runs in the family! Peter Gallagher’s daughter, Broadway actress Kathryn Gallagher, and fellow thespian Andy Minetus can’t get enough of Taylor Swift’s latest album, Evermore.

The duo covered the pop star’s recent single, “Willow,” on YouTube on Monday, December 21, which they dubbed the “broadway witch version” of the bop.

Of course, people couldn’t get enough of their incredible vocals. One person wrote, “RELEASE THIS ON SPOTIFY OR TO BUY PLEASE,” while another echoed, “This is so, so beautiful! Hopefully TS sees this!” A third user added, “Ahhh this is so beautiful!”

The brunette beauty, 27, also uploaded the video (featuring music direction by Benjamin Rauhala) to Twitter, where she tagged the Grammy winner and her producer Aaron Dessner.

Kathryn is no stranger to performing. Before Broadway shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she starred in Jagged Little Pill, in addition to playing Annika on Netflix’s hit show You. The television star made her Broadway debut in 2015 when she starred in Spring Awakening alongside Mientus, who also appeared on TV’s Smash.

Kathryn said she has learned a lot from seeing her father — who starred on The O.C., While You Were Sleeping and Mr. Deeds, to name a few — in the industry. “I’ve never had an example of waking up in the morning and going into the office at nine, unless you’re going to rehearsal in your track pants,” she told Broadway.com in March. “When you can think about what you’re doing as just going to work and showing up, having respect and learning peoples’ names, it helps to ground you.”

Despite not appearing on stage every night, Kathryn is trying to stay positive and is focusing on other things — like music — to keep her busy during these tough times. “I’ve been really taking advantage of this to process things that I didn’t really have space for when doing the show,” she said.

“I’m a songwriter, and so I’ve been going through my journals for all these song ideas that I never had time to write,” she explained. “I’m really trying to do as many things that I don’t get to do while I’m doing the show, so that when we get back I’m just ready and excited and rejuvenated.”

Here’s hoping Kathryn releases more new music — and covers — ASAP!