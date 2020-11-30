On Mondays, we announce our engagement! Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett and boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan are engaged.

Bennett — who played Aaron Samuels in the classic 2004 teen comedy — told PEOPLE how his Celebrity Page TV host boyfriend popped the question and asked for his hand in marriage.

“When I saw Jaymes take a knee I was so excited I just started hysterically screaming because I didn’t know how to express myself properly,” Bennett said. “There was a moment when you feel like ‘Oh, this is forever, I understand it.’ I screamed ‘Yes’ immediately.”

“Actually it was, ‘Yes! Of course!’” the actor exclaimed.

Then, the Cake Wars alum detailed that Vaughan wrote him a romantic song and performed it for him before proposing.

“I looked over and saw Jaymes holding a sign that said ‘We never did find our song, so I wrote it for you.’ That’s when I knew I was getting proposed to because it was the same type of sign he made when he told me he loved me for the time,” Bennett told the outlet. “And then I began to ugly-cry the ugliest cry anyone has ever cried.”

Vaughan told PEOPLE that he wrote the song and planned the special occasion while Bennett was away in Canada filming the groundbreaking LGBTQ+ film, The Christmas House, for the Hallmark Channel.

“I just warned him to feel like the most special person in those three minutes of first hearing the song,” he said.

Bennett made TV history last week when The Christmas House was released as the first gay-themed film for the Hallmark Channel. “I’m proud of everyone at Hallmark Channel for making the holiday table bigger and more welcoming and warmer this year,” Bennett told NBC News. “It’s an honor to be part of the network’s progress.”

The lovebirds have been dating since 2017.

Bennett talked about his relationship with the TV host and said, “I love how he makes me feel. I feel safe and I feel loved when I’m with him.”