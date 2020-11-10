It looks like Tayshia Adams had some tough decisions to make during her season of The Bachelorette. The 30-year-old took over for Clare Crawley on the Thursday, November 5, episode after the hairstylist found love with Dale Moss, and she revealed she forms connections with a lot of the men.

“I didn’t know it was possible to fall in love with multiple people,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, November 9. “But when you just really lean into the journey and really be vulnerable, you never know what can happen. And it happened to me.”

The brunette beauty also shared that she said “I love you” during her season “multiple times” but didn’t divulge if she is engaged or officially off the market. “Possibly!” she teased.

The California native confirmed that there will be “some new faces” on the reality show, and “it’s going to get really juicy the second that happens. Just wait and see.”

While Crawley, 39, didn’t warn Adams about any of the contestants, Adams revealed they are “incredible” men, but “they did make me cry.”

“There are some really fun dates, there are a lot of twists and turns … You’re starting to really create relationships and really care about these people and breaking up is part of the journey that no one really talks about,” she shared. “But that’s the hardest part, once you’re starting to establish relationships and connections, and that’s kinda why I start crying.”

Adams has been waiting to be the Bachelorette for a long time, and she hits it off with Zac C., Brendan and Ivan right off the bat. “I had pretty memorable moments with those three guys on night one, so you’ll be able to see that,” she explained. “I feel like they’re all special.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum noted that Zac is “different” than any of the other guys. “He is someone that has depth to him, was willing to go to those places,” she said. “I’m telling you, these guys are vulnerable, they’re open, they’re honest, they’re real.”

While it’s unclear if Adams found her happily ever after, her season is full of “ups and downs,” which fans will get to witness. “There’s lots of happiness, but there’s also some sadness in it,” she said.

“The one opportunity I had to think about [going in] was, my heart was ready,” she added. “With those intentions, I sort of went with it and it worked.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.