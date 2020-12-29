Reality star Kenya Moore just keeps getting better and better with age. The 49-year-old recently looked a little different on social media when she posted a selfie via Instagram on December 23. So, has Moore gone under the knife recently or is she just blessed with good genes?

“Kenya looks like she may have gotten a Hydrafacial and also possibly microneedling with growth factors,” Dan Holtz, owner of Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, exclusively tells OK!.

Meanwhile, Dr. Frank Agullo, a plastic surgeon in El Paso, Texas, is certain the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has gotten plastic surgery. “Kenya is proof that anti-aging techniques and procedures in the right hands go a long way in looking our best,” he notes. “She most probably has had a nose job in the past since her nose is noticeably slimmer, refined and more delicate. In my opinion, she had a full facial rejuvenation, most probably with skin tightening radio frequency techniques, which also increase collagen production, helping to plump up skin.”

He adds, “Botox to masseter muscles and jawlines contouring with fillers have possibly been used to give her overall slimmer facial features.”

Pam Agullo, MD, agrees that Moore is simply glowing in her recent photo. “Kenya is looking radiant lately,” she says. “In my opinion, she’s not only perfected her selfie technique but has also had several treatments that have her looking her best. Her nose looks significantly slimmer with a refined tip, looks like she had a rhinoplasty. Her eyes look refreshed with perfectly defined eyebrows, which seems to have gotten a good lift, probably with neurotoxin and/or threads.”

She continues, “Her jawline seems somewhat more contoured, something easily attained with fillers. Kenya’s facial features seems slimmer and more defined, this chiseled effect can be obtained by giving the cheekbones a pop with fillers as well as neurotoxin to masseter muscles in order to slim the jaw.”

Heather Rhorer, a celebrity cosmetic injector/physician assistant, says Moore is getting some help from “cosmetic injectables.”

“Botox appears to be her go-to,” she explains. “Her forehead and around her eyes are flawless, no wrinkles. She also appears to have been refreshed and lifted with a hyaluronic filler such as Juvederm Voluma in the cheeks. Her smile lines are less prominent too. Juvederm Vollure into her smile lines would give her that natural youthful appearance she is sporting at this moment.”

Moore has never fessed up about whether she’s made some changes to her appearance. In 2019, the brunette babe promoted a health and beauty supplements product but one fan wrote, “you forgot #plasticsurgery.”

Earlier this year, fans called out Moore for never owning up to the work they think she’s had done after she shared a throwback photo of her old photo ID. Not only did her eyes appear to be a different color, but her nose looked unrecognizable. However, she dodged the accusations and never answered questions.