Fighting over fabric?! Ryan Seacrest has just listed his Los Angeles, Calif., mansion on the market for $85 million. However, if the radio host is looking at upgrading his New York digs, he will need to find a new decorator — OK! has learned the TV personality had a nasty disagreement with celebrity designer Jeremiah Brent, who is married to Nate Berkus.

“Ryan hired Jeremiah to decorate his fancy New York townhouse he rented soon after he moved East to host Live With Kelly and Ryan. Things didn’t end well, and the pair had a huge falling out,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “After Ryan left his West Village townhouse for a loft in SoHo, he hired someone new. Things have not been right between Ryan and Jeremiah for some time.”

The insider added that Seacrest is a perfectionist, but considering Brent’s hubby worked for Oprah Winfrey, you wouldn’t think the American Idol host would be a problem.

“It’s a big secret what went down between Ryan and Jeremiah. Ryan has very specific taste and is very hands on. People that work for Ryan are asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement so the truth might never get out. But we do know that if Ryan moves again and spends that $85 million on a new New York home, Nate and Jeremiah will not be invited over for a housewarming party.”

Seacrest purchased the stunning California property from Ellen DeGeneres in 2012 for $39 million. The mansion is definitely easy on the eyes, as it has multiple amenities, including a garden, a pond, a pool and multiple outdoor sitting areas.

The 45-year-old has been flying back and forth between New York City and Los Angeles ever since he scored a spot on the morning talk show.

“We even thought about shooting the winters in California,” Ripa said in 2017 about her new cohost.

“We had a conversation about shooting in Los Angeles,” Seacrest added. “It didn’t last long.

“I’ll be going back and forth, and doing everything that I have to do,” Seacrest said about his bicoastal lifestyle. “I have a home back in L.A. and my dog is there.”