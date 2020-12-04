In a rather interesting turn of events, Miss World Teen 2017 contestant Delia Emily Castillo revealed she was not kidnapped in Mexico, but rather, she tried to run away from her parents.

The 17-year-old was reported missing in Hermosillo on Tuesday, December 1, after her parents left her inside their car while they grabbed breakfast at a restaurant. When they came back, Castillo was not there. As a result, Castillo’s parents were worried about her and thought she may have been abducted, and authorities issued an Amber Alert.

However, Castillo — who has handed out trophies at the Billboard Latin Music Awards and the Latin Grammys — took to Facebook to reveal she needed to not be around her mother because she “wanted to lock her up in a mental hospital,” the Daily Mail reported.

El Universal reported that the teenager was spotted going into a store on Wednesday, December 2, where she asked for directions to the nearest bus station before she made her way towards the Nogales International Bridge.

According to the Sonora state prosecutor’s office, Castillo walked over the bridge and crossed into Arizona around 5:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The next day, Castillo logged into her Facebook account and updated everyone as to what had been going on with her family. “Letting everyone know I’m safe and I don’t need help or any type of medical assistance. I was not kidnapped,” she wrote. “I stepped away from my mother bc she tried to put me in a mental hospital in Mexico.”

However, the post was taken down minutes later.

Castillo’s mother, Rosa Isela Castillo, was concerned after her daughter started to hang out with different people, including an older man. Rosa wanted to take her daughter to Hermosillo to seek professional help since she was worried about her — but Delia fled.

At the moment, it’s unclear where Delia is, but her mother has been attempting to get in contact with her. “I’m trying to communicate with her friends to find out if Delia sent them a message or if they know something, because they have told me she’s active on the [social media] networks,” Rosa told El Diario del Yaqui on Wednesday. “But I don’t know if it’s really her, because she no longer answers calls or messages.”