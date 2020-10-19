RIP. Fitness influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk — who originally didn’t believe that coronavirus was real — has died at 33 years old due to complications from COVID-19. Stuzhuk’s ex-wife, Sofia Stuzhuk, confirmed his untimely death via Instagram on Saturday, October 17.

“Yes, we didn’t have a good relationship. Yes, there were many problems. But this relationship gave us so much,” Sofia — who shares three kids with Dmitriy — captioned a slew of photos of the two together. “We have lived and experienced so much with you. You were there in sorrow and in joy … I will remain grateful to you for the rest of my life for our three beautiful children.”

“We were no longer together, but it hurts me no less,” she continued. “I am so sorry … I’m sorry. Thank you for everything, my important person, my main teacher, my guide, the father of my children.

“You are our guardian angel and your love will always protect our angels. How painful it is to realize … Blessed memory of you, Dima Stuzhuk,” she concluded.

On October 14, the social media star revealed he was “returning home” after being sick with the virus for eight days. “For the first time there was an enthusiasm for at least writing something. I want to share how I got sick and convincingly warn everyone: I also thought that there was no covid … Until I got sick,” he shared. “COVID-19 IS NOT A SHORT-LIVED DISEASE! And it is heavy.”

During a trip to Turkey, Dmitriy contracted the infectious disease and was hospitalized in Ukraine. “The hospital is completely filled with people, some of them being treated in corridors,” he posted. “There is no food, no paper, no cutlery either! Nobody warned me about this.

“They gave me an oxygen apparatus for breathing, since I have a low oxygen level (although I think it is considered critical after 90, for me 94-96 it is quite permissible for treatment at home, the doctor in the waiting room told me the same thing),” he shared.

However, the fitness guru was rushed back to the hospital, since Sofia said he was “unconscious” and in a “grave condition.”

“Dima (Dmitriy) had problems with his cardiovascular system … His heart is not coping,” she shared.