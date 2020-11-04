Sneaky, sneaky! Kim Kardashian uploaded a photo showing off her “I Voted” sticker on Tuesday, November 3, but fans speculated that they had an idea as to who she voted for.

The 40-year-old originally posted a photo of herself wearing a red dress in the snap, which made social media users wonder if she was wearing the color in honor of Republican and current President, Donald Trump.

I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?! If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line. pic.twitter.com/QXsU4JPdCw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2020

However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet ended up getting rid of the selfie and instead uploaded the same snap — but this time it was a black-and-white photo.

“I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?!” she wrote. “If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line.”

One person wrote, “Wait, why did you make it black and white? You had a red shirt on. It’s OK,” while another echoed, “You see how she changed the pic to black and white so we couldn’t see the red dress?” A third user added, “You deleting the original post and uploading in black and white because you were wearing a red shirt.”

Meanwhile, people were wondering if the KKW Beauty founder voted for her husband, Kanye West, who was on the ballot in some states. “High key curious if she wrote in Kanye,” one person said. Another added, “Serious question! Did you vote for your husband?”

Ultimately, fans seemingly figured out who she supports by looking at what tweets she “liked” — one from Kid Cudi, which said, “Vote for Biden if you a real one” and another from Joe Biden’s VP, Kamala Harris. Kardashian also retweeted Kamala’s tweet about how to vote in the election.

For his part, West, 43, recognized that he wasn’t going to take over Washington, D.C., this year but is hopeful that there will be another opportunity in the future. “WELP,” he wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, November 4. “KANYE 2024.”

The day before, the rapper revealed who he voted for — and it was hardly a surprise. “God is so good … Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust … me,” he tweeted on November 3.