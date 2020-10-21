Weeks after being charged with two felony counts for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion, rapper Tory Lanez has finally addressed the incident.

In a lengthy session on Instagram Live on Tuesday, October 20, the 28-year-old maintained his innocence on the events that unfolded in Los Angeles, Calif., on July 12, when the “WAP” chart-topper claimed Lanez had left her with gunshot wounds in both feet following an altercation shortly after leaving Kylie Jenner’s house party in Holmby Hills.

“I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend,” he told tens of thousands of fans who had tuned into the video.

“No matter what; even if she doesn’t look at me like that — I look at her like she’s still my friend,” he said.

And while he never actually revealed what happened the night of the alleged shooting, Lanez made it very clear that he and Megan are the only people who know what occurred.

But according to the “Broke In A Minute” hitmaker, while he’s remained silent on the incident over the last couple of months, he said that Megan has taken to her social media platform on multiple occasions to spin a narrative that supposedly never took place.

“It’s crazy because the whole thing about it is — when this whole debacle, or whatever you call it, came about, the whole time was like … She knows what happened, I know what happened, and we know that what you’re saying and what the alleged things and the alleged accusations of my name … are not true,” he explained.

“For the last three months of my life, I’ve been in this place where I’ve been bashed, I’ve been cut through. Just people every single day just coming at me, coming at me, coming at me,” he shared.

Lanez also took aim at Megan’s management label, Roc Nation, claiming that just days after the alleged shooting took place, he had received a phone call from the firm telling him it was in his best interest not to make a statement, which he deemed as a threat.

Further on, the father of one added that most of the stories he’s read about himself on the internet the last couple of months are spreading nothing but “falsified information,” making it all the more clear that Lanez doesn’t seem too concerned when it comes to fighting his upcoming court case.

On October 8, Lanez was officially charged with shooting Megan while also facing two felony charges, one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying an unregistered firearm in his vehicle.

Megan said in her complaint that she suffered a “great bodily injury” for the crime that was said to have been committed against her, yet Lanez, who posted bail shortly after his arrest, maintains his innocence, which clearly indicates that someone hasn’t been telling the truth.

If he’s found guilty, Lanez could face up to 23 years behind bars.