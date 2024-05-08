OK Magazine
Ben Affleck Spotted With Son Samuel After Sparking Plastic Surgery Rumors During 'Weird' Speech at Tom Brady's Roast

By:

May 8 2024, Published 1:44 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck is back on daddy duty!

After making headlines for his strange appearance at Tom Brady's roast, the Good Will Hunting actor, 51, was spotted running errands with his son, Samuel, 12, on Tuesday, May 7, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Ben Affleck was back on daddy duty.

Affleck looked put together in a collared shirt, jeans and a pair of Nike sneakers while his mini-me rocked a Lakers jersey and carried a basketball.

The joint outing comes days after the Boston native confused viewers with his "weird" speech on Sunday, May 5, during the Netflix special in honor of the former New England Patriots quarterback, 46.

Instead of cracking jokes about Brady, Affleck opted to slam the ex-athlete's critics on social media. "You sit there, f------ hiding behind your keyboard," he ranted.

Ben Affleck was roasted for his speech at Tom Brady's roast.

"Spewing out all this f------ toxic s--- about people you'd be afraid to come up to if you saw them at the car wash [...] You guys out there talking s---, all right behind your f------ keyboard, that doesn't make you a fan. That makes you a b----," the Argo star yelled.

The internet was left bewildered by the situation. "Ben Affleck going on an unhinged rant about fans on social media at the Tom Brady roast was not on my bingo card," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote.

"Next time get somebody else to do it, don’t ever invite Ben Affleck nomo #TomBradyRoast," a second chimed in.

Ben Affleck went after Tom Brady's haters.

Viewers also couldn't believe how different Affleck's face appeared. "THIS is Ben Affleck? Why does his face look so different? It's almost like he had some nip & tucks done," another person penned.

“Hard launching a new face,” someone else quipped.

Even former Patriots players Julian Edelman and Drew Bledsoe, who attended the roast, thought the address was "weird" for the night of comedy. "What is he talking about?" the retired quarterback, 52, recalled asking the person next to him during an episode of the wide receiver's podcast. "I couldn't figure out what he was talking about. Twitter critics or something? It was awkward."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married in 2022.

While there's yet to be an explanation for the odd outburst, a source close to Affleck claims he and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, may be going through a rough patch while busy with their respective careers.

"The honeymoon is definitely over," an insider claimed. "The feeling is if they do want to stay married, they both need to make some adjustments in their behavior."

Page Six obtained the photos of Affleck out with his son.

