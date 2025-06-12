Inside Brian Wilson's Health Battles Following His Death: Deafness, Major Neurocognitive Disorder and More

Behind his groundbreaking music, Brian Wilson's life was marked by decades of health struggles.

The Beach Boys co-founder had partial deafness in his right ear from a young age, though he had offered different reasons as to how he developed the condition.

In 1991, he told People his father, Murry Wilson, hit him with a "two-by-four" that "caused deafness in my right ear."

''[My] childhood and adolescence were very sad times in my life, because I always had to turn my head to hear things, trying to imagine where those voices were coming from," he added.

Brian's comment resonated with what he wrote in his 2016 memoir, I Am Brian Wilson, in which he said his father was "violent" and "cruel." In the same book, he revealed he got involved in a violent incident with another kid.

He detailed, "When I was out playing in my neighborhood, between my house and another, a kid hit me in the head with a lead pipe. His name was Seymour, I think, either his first or his last."

"The feeling was just shock at first, but the next day I realized that I couldn't hear as well out of my right ear. I told my mom and she took me to the doctor, who examined me and said that the eighth nerve in my head was severed," Brian added. "I say that my right ear's completely deaf, though doctors are more specific. Some say 98 percent and some say 95 percent."

He was later diagnosed with nerve impingement of his right ear, per reports.