Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia Claims Bunnie Xo Remains Under Jelly Roll's 'Mind Control' After Divorce: 'She's Still Protecting Him'

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Internet star Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia claimed Bunnie Xo is still under Jelly Roll's spell weeks after their bombshell divorce news. The 27-year-old sounded off on the July 12 episode of her "Plan Bri: Uncut" podcast. LaPaglia reacted to Bunnie Xo's shocking comments on the June 18 episode of the 46-year-old's "Dumb Blonde" podcast, when Bunnie Xo encouraged fans to slide into her estranged husband's direct messages and hit on him. "He's even started dating. It's great. I love that," she said on the episode. "So his DMs are open."

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Source: MEGA Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia claimed Bunnie Xo is a victim of Jelly Roll's 'mind control.'

But LaPaglia claimed Bunnie Xo "doesn't mean that" and accused her of being under her estranged husband's influence. "She’s still under the mind control of [Jelly Roll]," LaPaglia alleged. "And this is why I know that she doesn’t mean that because all of her closest friends are reposting — like her girls that you always see her with — they’re reposting the most asinine, crazy, insulting videos about Jelly Roll and how he’s the worst person and how people only like him because of Bunnie." Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo on May 18, citing "irreconcilable differences." Bunnie Xo has claimed they remain best friends, though she admitted the divorce was "not mutual."

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'She's Still Protecting Him'

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo on May 18.

"Bunnie is just doing the thing where she’s still protecting him," LaPaglia continued. "I went through that at a point too, where it’s like you’re not fully stepped out of the situation yet." "She just still wants to protect him,” she added. "She’s going to step out of this a year from now and be like, ‘Holy f------ s---, Jelly Belly f------ lost weight, and the second he drops weight, take it for what it actually is.'" LaPaglia went through a very public breakup with country music star Zach Bryan in 2024. She has spoken out about their split, calling Bryan a "narcissist" and stating she was "very scared" of him.

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'He Thought That He Could Do Better'

Source: MEGA ; @briannalapaglia/instagram, Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia claimed Jelly Roll 'thought that he could do better.'

LaPaglia similarly tore into Jelly Roll's "ego," noting he has "clearly changed" since losing 200 pounds and becoming a devout Christian. "He thought that he could do better. He can date someone younger," LaPaglia suspected. "He’s going to go for a ‘trad wife.’ One hundred percent gonna go for a ‘trad wife.'" Bunnie Xo is far from a traditional wife, as she has been very open in the past about her history as a s-- worker and even admitted to using sugar daddies to pay for Jelly Roll's early career.

Source: @briannalapaglia/instagram Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia called Bunnie Xo Jelly Roll's 'only redeeming' quality.