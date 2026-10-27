or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Candice Swanepoel
OK LogoNEWS

Candice Swanepoel's Fans Tell Her She 'Can Do Better' Than Tom Brady Amid Dating Rumors

Image of Candice Swanepoel, Tom Brady
Source: MEGA, @CANDICESWANEPOEL/INSTAGRAM

Candice Swanepoel's Abu Dhabi vacation photos sparked comments about her rumored romance with Tom Brady.

Oct. 27 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Candice Swanepoel is enjoying a glamorous getaway in Abu Dhabi, but her latest Instagram post has fans talking about more than her vacation.

The Victoria's Secret model, 38, shared a series of photos from UFC 333, where she posed in a fitted black dress and documented her experience watching the fights. However, some followers used the comments section to weigh in on her rumored romance with Tom Brady.

Article continues below advertisement

Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Her Abu Dhabi Getaway

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of The Victoria's Secret model posed in a fitted black dress while attending UFC 333,
Source: @CANDICESWANEPOEL/INSTAGRAM

The Victoria's Secret model posed in a fitted black dress while attending UFC 333,

"Kicking off my Abu Dhabi trip @ufc! What a wild and amazing experience!" Swanepoel captioned the Instagram carousel.

"Thank you @visitabudhabi for the impeccable hospitality and welcoming energy," she added.

The model shared several snapshots of herself posing in a long-sleeved black dress featuring sheer detailing around the neckline.

Other photos showed Swanepoel sitting near the UFC cage, exploring the venue and taking in the action from her seat.

The post quickly attracted attention, racking up nearly 300,000 likes and approximately 1,000 comments.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Weigh in on Candice Swanepoel's Rumored Romance With Tom Brady

Image of One Instagram user referenced Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in the comments section.
Source: @CANDICESWANEPOEL/INSTAGRAM

One Instagram user referenced Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in the comments section.

While many followers admired Swanepoel's appearance, others couldn't resist bringing up the retired NFL quarterback.

"Not u having Gisele's leftovers," one commenter wrote, apparently referring to Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Another follower appeared to reference the dating speculation, writing, "was whit this man."

"Girl you can do better than tom brady," another fumed.

The comments come amid rumors that Swanepoel and Brady have been romantically linked, although neither has confirmed a relationship.

Despite the speculation, Swanepoel kept the focus of her post on her trip and did not address the remarks.

MORE ON:
Candice Swanepoel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Moved on Since Their Divorce

Image of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022.
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022.

Brady, 49, and Bündchen, 46, finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

The former couple shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian. Brady also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Since their split, Bündchen has moved on with Joaquim Valente, with whom she welcomed a baby in 2025.

Brady, meanwhile, has faced ongoing speculation about his dating life following the end of his marriage.

Candice Swanepoel Keeps Her Personal Life Private

Image ofThe mother of two has largely kept her romantic life private since her split from Hermann Nicolli.
Source: MEGA

The mother-of-two has largely kept her romantic life private since her split from Hermann Nicolli.

Swanepoel has generally kept her romantic relationships out of the spotlight.

The South African supermodel was previously in a long-term relationship with Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli.

The former couple shares two sons, Anacã and Ariel, and reportedly separated in 2018.

Since then, Swanepoel has largely focused her public social media presence on modeling, fashion, motherhood and her travels.

Her latest Instagram carousel was no exception, featuring glamorous portraits and behind-the-scenes moments from Abu Dhabi.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.