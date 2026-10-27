Candice Swanepoel's Fans Tell Her She 'Can Do Better' Than Tom Brady Amid Dating Rumors

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Candice Swanepoel is enjoying a glamorous getaway in Abu Dhabi, but her latest Instagram post has fans talking about more than her vacation. The Victoria's Secret model, 38, shared a series of photos from UFC 333, where she posed in a fitted black dress and documented her experience watching the fights. However, some followers used the comments section to weigh in on her rumored romance with Tom Brady.

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Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Her Abu Dhabi Getaway

Source: @CANDICESWANEPOEL/INSTAGRAM The Victoria's Secret model posed in a fitted black dress while attending UFC 333,

"Kicking off my Abu Dhabi trip @ufc! What a wild and amazing experience!" Swanepoel captioned the Instagram carousel. "Thank you @visitabudhabi for the impeccable hospitality and welcoming energy," she added. The model shared several snapshots of herself posing in a long-sleeved black dress featuring sheer detailing around the neckline. Other photos showed Swanepoel sitting near the UFC cage, exploring the venue and taking in the action from her seat. The post quickly attracted attention, racking up nearly 300,000 likes and approximately 1,000 comments.

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Fans Weigh in on Candice Swanepoel's Rumored Romance With Tom Brady

Source: @CANDICESWANEPOEL/INSTAGRAM One Instagram user referenced Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in the comments section.

While many followers admired Swanepoel's appearance, others couldn't resist bringing up the retired NFL quarterback. "Not u having Gisele's leftovers," one commenter wrote, apparently referring to Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. Another follower appeared to reference the dating speculation, writing, "was whit this man." "Girl you can do better than tom brady," another fumed. The comments come amid rumors that Swanepoel and Brady have been romantically linked, although neither has confirmed a relationship. Despite the speculation, Swanepoel kept the focus of her post on her trip and did not address the remarks.

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Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Moved on Since Their Divorce

Source: MEGA Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022.

Candice Swanepoel Keeps Her Personal Life Private

Source: MEGA The mother-of-two has largely kept her romantic life private since her split from Hermann Nicolli.