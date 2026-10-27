Candice Swanepoel's Fans Tell Her She 'Can Do Better' Than Tom Brady Amid Dating Rumors
Oct. 27 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Candice Swanepoel is enjoying a glamorous getaway in Abu Dhabi, but her latest Instagram post has fans talking about more than her vacation.
The Victoria's Secret model, 38, shared a series of photos from UFC 333, where she posed in a fitted black dress and documented her experience watching the fights. However, some followers used the comments section to weigh in on her rumored romance with Tom Brady.
Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Her Abu Dhabi Getaway
"Kicking off my Abu Dhabi trip @ufc! What a wild and amazing experience!" Swanepoel captioned the Instagram carousel.
"Thank you @visitabudhabi for the impeccable hospitality and welcoming energy," she added.
The model shared several snapshots of herself posing in a long-sleeved black dress featuring sheer detailing around the neckline.
Other photos showed Swanepoel sitting near the UFC cage, exploring the venue and taking in the action from her seat.
The post quickly attracted attention, racking up nearly 300,000 likes and approximately 1,000 comments.
Fans Weigh in on Candice Swanepoel's Rumored Romance With Tom Brady
While many followers admired Swanepoel's appearance, others couldn't resist bringing up the retired NFL quarterback.
"Not u having Gisele's leftovers," one commenter wrote, apparently referring to Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.
Another follower appeared to reference the dating speculation, writing, "was whit this man."
"Girl you can do better than tom brady," another fumed.
The comments come amid rumors that Swanepoel and Brady have been romantically linked, although neither has confirmed a relationship.
Despite the speculation, Swanepoel kept the focus of her post on her trip and did not address the remarks.
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Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Moved on Since Their Divorce
Brady, 49, and Bündchen, 46, finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.
The former couple shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian. Brady also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.
Since their split, Bündchen has moved on with Joaquim Valente, with whom she welcomed a baby in 2025.
Brady, meanwhile, has faced ongoing speculation about his dating life following the end of his marriage.
Candice Swanepoel Keeps Her Personal Life Private
Swanepoel has generally kept her romantic relationships out of the spotlight.
The South African supermodel was previously in a long-term relationship with Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli.
The former couple shares two sons, Anacã and Ariel, and reportedly separated in 2018.
Since then, Swanepoel has largely focused her public social media presence on modeling, fashion, motherhood and her travels.
Her latest Instagram carousel was no exception, featuring glamorous portraits and behind-the-scenes moments from Abu Dhabi.