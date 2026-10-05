7 Biggest Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Bombshells From New Book 'Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness'

Article continues below advertisement

A bombshell new book has exposed explosive, never-before-revealed details about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage and eventual split. The New York Times bestselling author Lars Anderson released his new book, Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness, on September 29. Based on "years of in-depth reporting and sources from every corner of his life," Brady is the "definitive biography of the life, career, and retirement of one of football's most legendary figures." The former couple married in 2009 and welcomed two children before divorcing in October 2022. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," the athlete shared at the time. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together." Meanwhile, Bündchen posted a separate statement, noting the decision to end a marriage "is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always." Here are the biggest bombshells from Anderson's new book, Brady.

Article continues below advertisement

Gisele Bündchen Considered Leaving Tom Brady After Learning of Bridget Moynahan's Pregnancy

Source: MEGA The book 'Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness' explored the end of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage.

In Brady, Anderson claimed Bündchen considered leaving Brady just two months into their relationship after his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan announced she was pregnant with the NFL star's baby. Bündchen also reportedly weighed whether to advise Brady to "reunite with Moynahan and to raise a family with his ex-­girlfriend, who described the situation as 'f----- up.'" While Brady dismissed claims he dumped his then-pregnant partner to start dating Bündchen, Anderson "did the math" and called the narrative "fiction." "A certified obstetrics nurse estimated that, based on the infant's being born at 40 weeks, the date of conception would have been close to November 29, 2006, at least two weeks before Brady's blind date with Gisele," the author explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Brady Stepped Away From Buccaneers Training Camp in a Bid to Save His Marriage

Source: MEGA Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were married for 13 years.

As part of a last-ditch effort to save his marriage, Brady reportedly requested "an extended leave" from Buccaneers training camp in the summer of 2022. According to Anderson, Brady told coach Clyde Christensen he had "got to take care of some personal things." Christensen later recalled Brady's "lifeless stare" and speculated that the Super Bowl champion "may have been experiencing a form of psychological shock." "Something had blindsided him — something very bad and something that had completely devitalized the forty-five-year-old man," he penned.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Brady Reportedly Shed Nearly 20 Pounds Amid Marriage Strain

Source: MEGA The former couple finalized their divorce in October 2022.

The marriage strain soon took a toll on the former New England Patriots quarterback's health, former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said in the book. "For Tom to lose that much weight, on his frame, it was a lot… It was very clear that the reason for the weight loss was the stress from the personal issues he was dealing with," he said. Another coach reportedly shared the retired NFL star's cheekbones "had f------- cheekbones." "With all respect, he looked like a cancer patient with really good hair," they described Brady. "He just seemed miserable, not even close to the Tom we all loved. He was so stressed."

Article continues below advertisement

Gisele Bündchen Wrote Tom Brady a 'Serious' Letter Before the Divorce

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Tom Brady has a son with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Ahead of the 2018 season, Bündchen reportedly wrote Brady a letter explaining that their marriage "wasn't working" for her. "She needed more of him, more of his time, more of his attention, more of his heart," Anderson scribed. "She needed him to be present when he was at home, not responding to text messages from his constantly buzzing cell phone." The Brazilian model also reportedly wanted her then-husband to be more involved with their children and household responsibilities, while also making more room for her own career. Per the book, she "too often didn't feel acknowledged in her own home." They later went to marriage counseling to "talk through their issues," and the letter reportedly pushed Brady to reassess his priorities in life. "Brady eventually placed the heartfelt letter in a drawer, but he'd pull it out on random nights and reread every word, wanting to be reminded that he needed to tend to his marriage with the same tenacity he tended to his job," Anderson added in the book. "[Brady] no longer could come home at the end of the season and dive into his TB12 business or start training for the next season," Anderson wrote, later adding, "He needed to improve his work-­ life balance. If he didn't, he could lose her… The fans got the version of Brady that Gisele had wanted all along — devoted, trustworthy, hardworking — but at home, she also often dealt with a version of her husband who was distant and distracted, his mind obsessed."

Article continues below advertisement

The Unexpected Factor Behind Gisele Bündchen's Decision to End Her Marriage to Tom Brady

Source: MEGA Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share two children.

Although Brady and Bündchen had clashed over football, family life and the demands of their careers, Anderson revealed in the book those issues may not have been the main factor that ended the marriage. "Then one day, Gisele, who is really into astrology, basically looked into the stars and told Tom, 'We're not compatible.' And just like that, she was done," a source told the author. "'But what triggered that? Was it the years of feeling like she wasn't his top priority? That he kept playing when she'd asked him to step away? Maybe. Or was there a particular spiritual adviser telling her, 'Hey, this relationship is bad for you. Get out of it now. Even the stars are telling you that.'" The book continued, "One thing is certain: In no way, shape or form was this a normal marital breakdown."

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Brady Sent a 'Middle Finger' to Gisele Bündchen After She Welcomed a Son With New Husband

Source: @gisele/Instagram Gisele Bündchen married Joaquim Valente in December 2025.

After their divorce, Bündchen moved on with Joaquim Valente. They welcomed their first child together in February 2025 and married in December of that year. Just over a month after Bündchen gave birth, Brady shared what Anderson described as a cryptic Instagram post showing him throwing a football at UCLA's practice facility. "In a color photograph that was taken at UCLA's practice facility, Brady's right arm is extended and the ball has spiraled out of his hand. Silhouetted by the sunset's golden glow, he watches through narrowed eyes as it soars into the sky. Underneath this snapshot of perfect throwing form, Brady wrote, 'True Love' — ­ the verbatim phrase Gisele had repeatedly used to describe Brady's relationship with football," he explained in the book. Anderson interpreted the post as a pointed message to Bündchen, with one friend describing it as "the softest middle finger' ever given to an ex-wife."

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Brady Was Absolutely 'Stung' by Gisele Bündchen's Pregnancy

Source: @gisele/Instagram Gisele Bündchen welcomed her first child with her new husband in February 2025.