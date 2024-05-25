Charles Barkley Calls CNN Execs 'Boneheads' After His and Gayle King's Show 'King Charles' Was Axed: Watch
Charles Barkley wasn’t afraid to dunk on CNN execs.
While on the Thursday, May 23, episode of “The Mike Missanelli Podcast,” the NBA alum ranted to host Mike Missanelli about how those working at the news network poorly handled the cancelling of his and Gayle King’s show, King Charles.
“You know the type of boneheads I work with?” he asked, adding, “First of all, it wasn’t canceled. I talk to Gayle all the time. They haven’t told us we were canceled. That’s how stupid these people are.”
Back in April, The New York Post reported that the weekly program has been axed due to low ratings. King Charles aired 14 episodes, however, their ratings were eclipse by those of Friends reruns and episodes of South Park.
The basketball legend said he was never told the show was being nixed.
“I was gonna do a short little window and go back to the NBA,” he shared. “But that just shows you how full of s--- the whole thing is with CNN. Like, we had new people take over and we in disarray. Like, yesterday they put an article out that CNN had its worst ratings ever since like 1992.”
Barkley, 61-year-old also dissed CNN on “The Dan Patrick Show.”
“Morale sucks. Plain and simple. I just feel so bad for the people I work with. These people have families, and I just really feel bad for them right now. You know, these people I work with, they screwed this thing up clearly, and we don’t have zero idea of what’s going to happen,” the TV personality stated at the time.
As OK! previously reported, after news of the cancelation was revealed, rumors swirled the allegedly failing channel has been toying with bringing Chris Cuomo back to the team.
Cuomo was fired in 2021 after counseling his brother Andrew Cuomo when the former governor was accused of sexual harassment.
“The top brass are pulling their hair out trying to find a solution before the election really heats up,” an insider spilled. “They have Anderson Cooper, but they’re saying they need ‘another Chris.’ ”
“Management has changed, and CNN could be ready to move beyond the old issues, especially since they have not been able to replicate Chris’ success with their audience," the source explained.
“Although Chris isn’t talking about this openly… it’s generally accepted by his circle that he misses his old job, loves being on TV and making a difference on national topics of interest to everyone. He wants to be in Israel reporting on the war," they continued.
“American audiences love a comeback,” the insider added. “It remains a longshot that CNN would amicably settle Chris’ lawsuit and bring him back, but stranger things have happened in TV when it comes down to ad dollars and almighty ratings.”
“CNN insiders say there could be a deal to be made with Chris down the road — this is already being whispered about, and discussed quietly, but still unofficially," they finished.