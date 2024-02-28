OK Magazine
Chef K Admits Her Time With Anthony Bourdain 'Fortified My Decision to Go Into the Culinary Field'

chef k discusses getting stamp approval anthony bourdain
Source: PIERRE SNAPS
By:

Feb. 28 2024, Published 6:48 p.m. ET

Khristianne Uy, best known as Chef K, is a private chef for the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and many of Hollywood's favorite A-listers.

While building up her celebrity clientele, Uy has become a star in her own right, and she's even received the stamp of approval from late travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain.

chef k discusses getting stamp approval anthony bourdain
Source: PIERRE SNAPS

Chef K wowed Anthony Bourdain with her braised beef recipe.

  • In 2013, Uy was on every foodie's radar when she won ABC’s The Taste, and her Filipino-inspired braised beef dish was praised by Bourdain.

    "It’s the highest critique for someone that I've respected my whole life," Uy exclusively tells OK! while discussing her partnership with Rao's Homemade. "The only reason I took on that show was because of him! I told the producers first I couldn't do it but then things opened up in my work schedule so I was able to go!"

    "Anthony Bourdain is one of the reasons that fortified my decision to go into the culinary field. I’ve read his books growing up and he is my biggest inspiration," she adds. "Ultimately this moment gave me the motivation that I will carry for the rest of my life."

    chef k discusses getting stamp approval anthony bourdain
    Source: PIERRE SNAPS

    Chef K is often seen on Kim Kardashian's Instagram.

  • As a Filipino-American, her cultural heritage often influences her work ethic.

    "Filipinos are the best caretakers they celebrate through food, cry through food. It’s the medicine for everything," Uy shares. "Humility is something you never forget, and you never forget where you come from or else you will lose yourself. You’ve got to stay humble."

    chef k discusses getting stamp approval anthony bourdain
    Source: COURTESY OF RAO'S HOMEMADE

    Chef K uses Rao's Homemade when cooking for the Kardashian family.

  • As a culinary expert, Uy often incorporates Rao's Homemade products into her dishes.

    "Rao’s Homemade is our favorite sauce – I not only always have it stocked up in my kitchen to bring when I cook for the family, but the jars travel with us as well. Whenever I cook with Rao’s Homemade while on a trip together, I’m packaging to-go servings for the family to bring back home," she reveals.

    chef k discusses getting stamp approval anthony bourdain
    Source: @CHEFKLA/INSTAGRAM

    Khloe Kardashian shared that Chef K cooked for Tatum Thompson's birthday.

    While working closely with the Kar-Jenner clan, the reality television stars have become fans of the products.

    "For the Kardashian family Holiday Dinner, I prepared an Eggplant Rollatini with Turkey Sausage, Herb Ricotta filling, and of course, the star of the dish, Rao’s Homemade Marinara sauce," Uy reveals. "For the family members who are plant-based, I sub in vegan cheese and vegan meat."

