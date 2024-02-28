Chef K Admits Her Time With Anthony Bourdain 'Fortified My Decision to Go Into the Culinary Field'

In 2013, Uy was on every foodie's radar when she won ABC’s The Taste, and her Filipino-inspired braised beef dish was praised by Bourdain.

"It’s the highest critique for someone that I've respected my whole life," Uy exclusively tells OK! while discussing her partnership with Rao's Homemade. "The only reason I took on that show was because of him! I told the producers first I couldn't do it but then things opened up in my work schedule so I was able to go!"

"Anthony Bourdain is one of the reasons that fortified my decision to go into the culinary field. I’ve read his books growing up and he is my biggest inspiration," she adds. "Ultimately this moment gave me the motivation that I will carry for the rest of my life."