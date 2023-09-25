Donald Trump Asks to Illegally Buy Handgun Despite Felony Indictments
Donald Trump went gun shopping with Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday, September 25, where he expressed his desire to purchase a handgun with his face etched into it — despite federal law making it illegal for anyone under indictment to do so.
"President Trump purchases a @GLOCKInc in South Carolina!" Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a since-deleted post shared via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday afternoon.
Cheung also shared a video of an exchange between the embattled ex-prez and another person while at a Palmetto State Armory in South Carolina.
"I wanna buy one," Trump said, prompting someone accompanying him on the tour to reply, "Sir, if you want one, this one's yours."
"No," Trump argued. "I wanna buy one."
Cheung later backtracked and claimed that Trump had only voiced interest in the gun and did not actually buy it.
Video and photos of the 77-year-old smiling and posing next to two men holding a Glock with his face engraved on it quickly began making its rounds on social media.
Greene joined in and shared the picture to her own X account. "President Trump doing a little shopping in South Carolina!" she captioned the snapshot. "He will protect our great Second Amendment!!"
Although Trump supporters flooded the platform with support for the second amendment and the ex-POTUS — who became the first current or former president in U.S. history to be criminally charged earlier this year — others pointed out that the purchase would be technically illegal.
"Donald trump, a man facing 91 felony counts, bought a Glock today in SC, and therefore has violated federal law, which states that a person under a felony indictment cannot buy a firearm," one X user penned. "Drag his a-- back to jail and put him in a cell."
"Yes, Trump just committed more felonies by purchasing it. Nice job," another said.
"18 U.S.C. § 922(d)(1) makes it a federal crime to sell a firearm to a person who is under felony indictment," reporter Brad Heath explained in his own social media update. "And 18 U.S.C. § 922(n) makes it a federal crime for a person under indictment to ship or transport a firearm."
"Under § 922(d)(1), it doesn't matter whether it was a sale," he said in a follow-up post. "It's unlawful to sell 'or otherwise dispose of' a firearm to a person you reasonably know is under felony indictment."
As OK! previously reported, Trump has been indicted four times this year and is facing 91 felony counts.
His initial indictment was for allegedly falsifying business documents in connection with a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election. His second came a few months later when he was indicted for allegedly mishandling classified documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
His third and fourth indictments were both related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Trump's first trial is scheduled to begin in March 2024.
The Daily Beast reported the details of Trump's conversation at the armory.