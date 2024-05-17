'It's Disgraceful': Donald Trump Claims 'Employers of Millions of People' Are Leaving New York Due to Hush Money Trial
Former President Donald Trump has stirred up controversy with his comments regarding his ongoing hush money trial in New York, as he suggested that businesses and individuals are leaving the state in response to the ongoing legal proceedings.
Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Trump quoted Hudson Institute media fellow Jeremy Hunt, who criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for prioritizing political ambition over the rule of law.
He expressed his concerns about the situation, calling out specific judges and the impact of the trial on the state of New York.
In his statement, the ex-prez highlighted the repercussions of the trial, stating, "New York has got to do something about what’s happening because you look at Judge Engoron, you look at Judge [Lewis] Kaplan, what they’ve done, it’s disgraceful. Everyone’s laughing at the New York system and companies are leaving, people are leaving, but major companies with tremendous taxpayer dollars and employers of millions of people, literally."
A group of Trump's allies, including Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Lauren Boebert, echoed the former president's criticisms of the trial, targeting Judge Juan Merchan and his family.
Rep. Bob Good raised concerns about the judge's daughter's involvement in fundraising for the Democratic Party, alleging bias in the trial proceedings.
Additionally, Rep. Andy Ogles made derogatory remarks about key figures in the trial, referring to Stormy Daniels as a "hooker" and Michael Cohen as a "felon."
Trump is accused of using "proxies" to help him get around the gag order that prevents him from targeting specific individuals involved in the situation.
The comments made by the New York businessman and his surrogates have intensified ever since the judge threatened to throw the former president in jail if he violated the gag order again.
As OK! previously reported, Trump believes that the Manhattan DA is going to drop the case against him.
"People are thinking that [George] Soros backed DA, Alvin Bragg, who never wanted to bring the Witch Hunt against me in the first place, is going to drop this ridiculous and very unpatriotic 'CASE' in order to save lots of money, and also the self-respect of his once revered Office," the ex-president shared in a post on Truth Social. "He would then be able to focus on Violent Crime, which is running rampant and totally out of control in New York."
Despite Trump's claims, there is currently no substantiated evidence supporting his assertions regarding Bragg's intentions to drop the trial midway.
