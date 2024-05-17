'It's Disgraceful': Donald Trump Claims 'Employers of Millions of People' Are Leaving New York Due to Hush Money Trial

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Trump quoted Hudson Institute media fellow Jeremy Hunt, who criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for prioritizing political ambition over the rule of law.

He expressed his concerns about the situation, calling out specific judges and the impact of the trial on the state of New York.

In his statement, the ex-prez highlighted the repercussions of the trial, stating, "New York has got to do something about what’s happening because you look at Judge Engoron, you look at Judge [Lewis] Kaplan, what they’ve done, it’s disgraceful. Everyone’s laughing at the New York system and companies are leaving, people are leaving, but major companies with tremendous taxpayer dollars and employers of millions of people, literally."