Donald Trump Claims Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Is Going to Drop 'Witch Hunt' Hush Money Case to 'Save Lots of Money'
Former President Donald Trump claimed that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg wants to drop the hush money case against him — but has concerns about pushback from Judge Juan Merchan.
Trump made the unsubstantiated claim about Bragg's "dilemma" in a late-night Truth Social post on Thursday, May 17.
"People are thinking that [George] Soros backed D.A., Alvin Bragg, who never wanted to bring the Witch Hunt against me in the first place, is going to drop this ridiculous and very unpatriotic 'CASE' in order to save lots of money, and also the self-respect of his once revered Office," the ex-president wrote to his 6.9 million followers. "He would then be able to focus on Violent Crime, which is running rampant and totally out of control in New York.
"The dilemma is, and always has been, the Trump Hating (APPOINTED IN 2009 & STILL ACTING!) Judge, Juan Merchan, who would be confronted with the problem of how he would explain this TRUMP loss, to the Radical Left Democrats, to whom he owes so much?" he continued. "Bring back 'Justice in America.' ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!"
Despite Trump's claims, there is currently no substantiated evidence supporting his assertions regarding Bragg's intentions to drop the trial midway.
Trump's persistent attacks on Bragg, attempting to link him with prominent figures like Soros, have added fuel to the controversy.
Soros has denied direct contributions to Bragg's campaign, although indirect links through affiliated organizations have been reported.
As the legal proceedings continue, Trump remains under a gag order limiting his public commentary on witness-related matters. However, the order allows him to critique Judge Merchan and the overall case against him.
The hush money trial revolves around allegations that Trump arranged for payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels to conceal an alleged affair before the 2016 election.
The case involves multiple felony counts of falsifying business records.
The ex-prez has denied any criminal wrongdoing and suggests the payment to her was to protect his marriage and reputation, not to hide potentially damning information that could hinder his White House hopes.
He has gone on to call the charges against him a political "witch hunt" orchestrated by the Democrats to help President Joe Biden get re-elected in the upcoming 2024 election.
The hush money trial is set to resume next week, with a scheduled break on Friday, May 17, to accommodate Trump's attendance at his son Barron's high school graduation.
