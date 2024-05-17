Donald Trump Claims Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Is Going to Drop 'Witch Hunt' Hush Money Case to 'Save Lots of Money'

Trump made the unsubstantiated claim about Bragg's "dilemma" in a late-night Truth Social post on Thursday, May 17.

"People are thinking that [George] Soros backed D.A., Alvin Bragg, who never wanted to bring the Witch Hunt against me in the first place, is going to drop this ridiculous and very unpatriotic 'CASE' in order to save lots of money, and also the self-respect of his once revered Office," the ex-president wrote to his 6.9 million followers. "He would then be able to focus on Violent Crime, which is running rampant and totally out of control in New York.

"The dilemma is, and always has been, the Trump Hating (APPOINTED IN 2009 & STILL ACTING!) Judge, Juan Merchan, who would be confronted with the problem of how he would explain this TRUMP loss, to the Radical Left Democrats, to whom he owes so much?" he continued. "Bring back 'Justice in America.' ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!"