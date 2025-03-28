or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump
Politics

'We're at War': Donald Trump Could Go to Prison If Democrats Win in 2028, Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon Declares

Composite photo of Donald trump and Steve Bannon
Source: MEGA; War Room/YouTube

Steve Bannon warned that Donald Trump could go to prison one day.

By:

March 28 2025, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon suggested that if a Democrat wins the White House in 2028, President Donald Trump could potentially go to prison.

The former Trump advisor's alarming prediction comes amidst ongoing legal challenges and political tensions involving Trump and his administration.

donald trump go prison democrats win steve bannon
Source: MEGA

Steven Bannon used to serve as an advisor to President Donald Trump.

Trump's legal entanglements have been a major point of contention since his time in office.

The former president has faced criminal charges in multiple cases, with one resulting in multiple convictions for falsifying business records in New York.

Additionally, he was indicted in federal cases related to his actions following the 2020 election. Despite these legal battles, Trump managed to avoid prosecution due to his status as a sitting president at the time.

One of the key figures in Trump's defense and political strategies has been Bannon, who has not shied away from criticizing individuals whom he believes are targeting Trump unfairly, most notably, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg.

Source: @politvidchannel/X
In a recent hearing, Boasberg ordered the Trump administration to turn around planes carrying Venezuelan immigrants from the U.S. to El Salvador, where they have since been imprisoned. However, the Department of Justice opted to ignore the order, citing technicalities around its delivery.

Boasberg is also presiding over a lawsuit against the administration stemming from a bombshell report about a journalist at The Atlantic being inadvertently added to a Trump administration group chat where looming airstrikes in Yemen were discussed.

donald trump go prison democrats win steve bannon
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was indicted four times before the 2024 presidential election.

During a recent episode of Bannon's podcast, he insisted it is no coincidence that Boasberg and his allies have landed another key case involving Trump and his administration.

“We are kidding ourselves if we don’t think that Democrats are pulling all stops out to stop President Trump to take the House through any means necessary to impeach Trump,” Bannon said, claiming Democrats would impeach the president for a third time if they retake the House in the 2026 midterms.

“And God forbid we don’t win in ’28, President Trump is going to prison,” he continued. “And people are sitting around – still with the glow of November 4th and all the inaugurations and all the b----. We’re at war and things that’ve happened in the last 72 hours, if you don’t understand we’re in political warfare, you’re not awake.”

donald trump go prison democrats win steve bannon
Source: MEGA

A judge ordered the Trump administration to turn around planes carrying Venezuelan immigrants.

As OK! previously reported, during a recent interview with NewsNation host Chris Cuomo, Bannon suggested that efforts were underway to secure a third term for President Trump in 2028.

The former Trump advisor told the host, "We’re working on it. I think we’ll have a couple of alternatives, let’s say that. We’ll see what the definition of term limit is."

Republican House member Andy Ogles of Tennessee has already proposed to amend the U.S. Constitution back in January, which could allow Trump to serve a third term.

