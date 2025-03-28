'We're at War': Donald Trump Could Go to Prison If Democrats Win in 2028, Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon Declares

Trump's legal entanglements have been a major point of contention since his time in office.

The former president has faced criminal charges in multiple cases, with one resulting in multiple convictions for falsifying business records in New York.

Additionally, he was indicted in federal cases related to his actions following the 2020 election. Despite these legal battles, Trump managed to avoid prosecution due to his status as a sitting president at the time.

One of the key figures in Trump's defense and political strategies has been Bannon, who has not shied away from criticizing individuals whom he believes are targeting Trump unfairly, most notably, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg.