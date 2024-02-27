'Unacceptable': Donald Trump Jr. Finds Envelope Containing Death Threat and Unidentified White Powder

This comes as Donald Jr. continues to weigh in on his father's campaign for the 2024 presidential election. Aside from generally voicing support for the 77-year-old, he also shared his opinions on who the politician might choose as his vice president if elected. During a January appearance on NewsMax, he claimed ousted Fox host Tucker Carlson was a "contender."

"I mean they’re very friendly, I think they agree on virtually all of these things," he continued. "They certainly agree on stopping the never-ending wars. And so, I would love to see that happen."

