'Unacceptable': Donald Trump Jr. Finds Envelope Containing Death Threat and Unidentified White Powder
Donald Trump Jr. contacted local authorities in Palm Beach County, Flo., after he discovered an envelope containing a mysterious white powder and a death threat at his home on Monday, February 26.
It was later reported the substance was not believed to be dangerous, but tests to identify the powder were inconclusive.
The note that came with the substance read in part: "Again, how many lives will be ruined before the psychopath Donald is silenced? Lee Harvey Oswald's grandson must complete his contract."
The letter also called out Donald Jr. for his relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle and claimed his sister, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, had been "silenced" by the embattled ex-prez.
In a recent interview, Donald Jr. revealed this was the second time he's received a similar powdered substance to his home.
"It’s just become a little bit too commonplace that this sort of stuff happens," he explained to a news outlet before insisting that if this had happened to a Democrat, it "wouldn't be tolerated."
"It doesn’t matter what your politics are, this type of c--- is unacceptable," he added. "The last time we had this happen, it was during my father’s presidency and my then-wife opened it up with my kids by her side."
"So, it’s just sad that we live in a society where politics and the left’s hatred of my father would drive people to do such crazy things, but that’s where we are unfortunately," he concluded.
This comes as Donald Jr. continues to weigh in on his father's campaign for the 2024 presidential election. Aside from generally voicing support for the 77-year-old, he also shared his opinions on who the politician might choose as his vice president if elected. During a January appearance on NewsMax, he claimed ousted Fox host Tucker Carlson was a "contender."
"I mean they’re very friendly, I think they agree on virtually all of these things," he continued. "They certainly agree on stopping the never-ending wars. And so, I would love to see that happen."
"You need someone who’s in alignment, as well as, like, aggressive. You actually need a fighter," he said at the time. "The Republicans in Washington, D.C., are weak. You can have the House, the Senate, and they’ll still roll over."
Donald Jr. spoke with The Daily Caller about receiving the death threat.