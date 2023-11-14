Donald Trump Claims He Made His Late Sister Maryanne's 'Perfect' Life 'Difficult' With His 2016 Campaign: 'She Was Made to Suffer'

"My great sister, Maryanne, passed away yesterday at the age of 86," he wrote via Truth Social. "A truly beautiful woman, tall and elegant, with a presence like no other, she was also a tremendous student, intellect, and Judge, in charge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, just below the U.S. Supreme Court."

"Her life was largely problem free, PERFECT, until I made it difficult for her when I decided to run for President," he said. "The Fake News, and others, went after her mercilessly, and because of the fact that she felt it inappropriate, due to her position, to defend herself, it just never stopped!"