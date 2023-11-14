Donald Trump Claims He Made His Late Sister Maryanne's 'Perfect' Life 'Difficult' With His 2016 Campaign: 'She Was Made to Suffer'
Donald Trump broke his silence on his eldest sister's death.
The embattled former POTUS took to social media on Tuesday, November 14, reflecting on Maryanne Trump Barry's long career and admitting that his 2016 campaign threw a wrench into his older sibling's otherwise "perfect" life.
"My great sister, Maryanne, passed away yesterday at the age of 86," he wrote via Truth Social. "A truly beautiful woman, tall and elegant, with a presence like no other, she was also a tremendous student, intellect, and Judge, in charge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, just below the U.S. Supreme Court."
"Her life was largely problem free, PERFECT, until I made it difficult for her when I decided to run for President," he said. "The Fake News, and others, went after her mercilessly, and because of the fact that she felt it inappropriate, due to her position, to defend herself, it just never stopped!"
"While tough and strong, she was made to suffer in those years from 2016 until her Retirement," he added.
"I will never forget the many times people would come up to me and say, 'Your sister was the smartest person on the Court,'" he continued. "I was always honored by that, but understood exactly what they meant — They were right!"
"She was a great Judge, and a great sister. She will be truly missed!" the 77-year-old concluded.
As OK! previously reported, the retired judge was found dead in her New York apartment around 4 a.m. on Monday, November 13. Although her cause of death has yet to be publicly released, no foul play was suspected.
And while Donald spoke fondly of his older sister in his social media post, she was once recorded admitting that she thought her brother was "cruel" and lacked "principles."
"All he wants to do is appeal to his base. He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this," she reportedly said in the audio clip.
"His god------ tweets and lying, oh my god," she continued at the time. "I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy s---."
Aside from Maryanne, the 77-year-old also has sister Elizabeth, 81, as well as late brothers Fred Jr., who died in 1981, and Robert, who passed away in 2020.