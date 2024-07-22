'Hardest Working Man in Politics': Donald Trump Slammed for Appearing on Golfer Bryson DeChambeau's Podcast as He Pauses Campaign
Donald Trump took some time to appear on golfer Bryson DeChambeau's podcast, which drops on Tuesday, July 23, despite him being on the campaign trail.
"Break 50 with @realDonaldTrump dropping tomorrow on my YouTube channel! On this special episode, we will be donating $10,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project for every stroke we score under par. Stay tuned," the athlete, 30, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, July 22.
However, the ex-president, 78, received backlash for spending time chatting away when the 2024 election is months away.
"Hardest working man in politics," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned a video of Trump and DeChambeau, who happened to be on the golf course.
Others also weighed in on Trump's past, with one writing, "Bankrupt business, man. 1 term president. 34 Indictments. And an insurrectionist."
"You would think he was running for President of The PGA instead of the United States," another person said, referring to Trump's obsession with golfing, while a third person added, "Hardest working traitor me, I’ll give them that."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was ridiculed for taking a break to golf after the Supreme Court ruled the 78-year-old had full immunity for "official acts" committed as POTUS.
CNN reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere claimed the businessman has "not left his golf course in New Jersey and has spent many hours on the links" since the June 27 presidential debate.
Prior to President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 race, people said he was "in state after state day after day," while Trump seemed to not be taking things seriously.
One person quipped, "He must not want to win too bad, or per usual he is expecting everyone of you to help get him elected while he cheats at golf," while another said, "When the h--- did Trump ever work eighty hours a week? If ever it’s probably golfing for that many hours."
After the June 27 debate against Biden, 81, who announced he wouldn't seek reelection in the 2024 race on July 21, Trump even challenged his opponent to a round of golf.
“Tonight, I’m officially offering Joe the chance to redeem himself in front of the entire world,” Trump told his supporters during one rally. “Let’s do another debate this week so that Sleepy Joe Biden can prove to everyone all over the world that he has what it takes to be president. But this time it will be man-to-man, no moderators, no holds barred. Just name the place anytime, anywhere.”
“And in the debate, Sleepy Joe also declared that he wanted to test his skills and stamina against mine on the golf course,” he continued. “Can you believe this? Did you ever see him swing?”